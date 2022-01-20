Q&A with junior Nadiah Swalley on writing, self-publishing process

bookworm

Christian Ledbetter

While in the CHS library, junior Nadiah Swalley reads her novel. She said she is in the process of rewriting two of her books and enjoys writing “romance, fantasy or dystopian romance.”

Avery Carlisle, Entertainment Reporter
February 16, 2022

How did you decide you were going to self publish your books?

“I had been writing a book for the past two years, and once I finished it, I was like, ‘I really want to publish this,’ but then I didn’t want to pay the big fees that most publishers make you pay. So then I was like, ‘What’s another place that I can print it off myself?’”

Where and how do you find inspiration for your books and writing?

off the shelf
Junior Nadiah Swalley shelves one of her self-published novels. Her books Beyond the Stars and Hero Games are available to purchase on lulu.com. She said, “(My family and friends) were very supportive since they knew finding a publisher was a very expensive avenue.” (Christian Ledbetter)

“Sometimes I talk to myself a lot, so sometimes I’ll just start talking and then I’m like, wait, that’s actually a very good idea. Then, I’ll sit down, I’ll write everything down, as much as I can. Or, I’ll hear a song and I’ll be like, that’s fantastic. Or, I’ll read something off of Pinterest and I’ll be like, ‘Oh wait, good idea, nice.’ So a lot of that.”

Do you see yourself using big name publishers in the future?

“Yes. This is because even though my books are published they aren’t quite known and truthfully, a publisher could help me get publicity.”

What would you say to anyone who wants to self-publish their own books?

“I would tell them that having 20 rough drafts is okay, and even when you think you’re done editing you’re going to find another problem or plot hole to fix.”

