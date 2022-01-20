Athletes adjust training, develop different skills by playing multiple sports

Gallery | 4 Photos Luke Miller Sophie Shepherd, soccer player and junior, jumps for a header during a game. Shepherd said soccer is enjoyable for her because she can use her strengths more when playing.

Sophie Shepherd, Basketball, Soccer Player and Junior

“Being a multi-sport athlete doesn’t come easy but I make sure to balance each out by putting the work in both sports equally even if that means getting home late or waking up at 5 a.m. everyday. Basketball and soccer relate only by athleticism. Coordination is very important for both as well and they might seem like total opposites but they help each other out in different ways that makes you even better at each sport. Soccer is more enjoyable for me because I can have more freedom with the things I do and use my strengths more in that sport and will continue to play soccer in college. I’ve been playing both sports since I could walk and I will finish my high school career playing both but will continue with soccer in the future.”

Mila Bonewitz, Wrestler, Cross Country, Track Runner and Sophomore

“Training is a little hard to balance out because I do a fall, winter, and spring sport. When I first started wrestling I was conflicted on whether I should go to running or wrestling practices. I ended up doing both some days, with track practice after school until 6, and wrestling from 6 to 8. I would come home and then have to balance my school and family life which was difficult. I have gotten into weight lifting, which is very helpful for wrestling and running. I feel powerful in both sports now because of weight lifting. I plan to do all three sports again next year. I want to continue an athletic career in college, and I’m thinking of doing cross country, but that may change.”