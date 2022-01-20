WHJE to host Rileython this weekend

WHJE will host its annual Rileython event from Feb. 25 to 26 to raise money for Carmel Dance Marathon. The flyer above contains information on how to listen in. (SUBMITTED PHOTO// HALI PAPACHARALAMBOUS)

From Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, WHJE will be hosting Rileython with live shows throughout each day. Rileython is an annual event which raises funds for the Carmel Dance Marathon through different live shows.There will be a giveback night at HotBox pizza on Feb. 25th to donate 20% of proceeds to Riley Children’s Hospital.

WHJE radio adviser Dominic James said there are several ways people can participate in the event.

“One way people can participate, they can go get some good food and donate there, or they can tune in and listen to us babble all day and have fun and raise money for the kids,” Jame said. “We’ll be live streaming it as well (which can be accessed through the Listen Live button on whje.com or 91.3). It’s going to be super fun and they can also donate at WHJE.com.”

Furthermore, Sophia “Sophie” Cassidy, Rileython blue team leader and junior, said WHJE is fundraising for Carmel Dance Marathon during the event.

Cassidy said, “People can also donate on our page on our website (whje.com). Right on that homepage, there is a button just click that will take you right to our donation page. It’s super easy and self-explanatory.” By Tsion Daniel