Athlete Spotlight: Lauren Littell, varsity tennis player, senior returning to team after year off

Lauren Littell, varsity tennis player and senior, prepares to return a serve during practice. Littell said she hopes to win both the State Championship as a team and individual this year.

What are your goals for your final season in high school?

My main goal is to win at the State Championship as a team, but I really think that I have a great chance at winning individual State in singles this year. That is a big goal of mine because my freshman year I won the state doubles and no one has ever won state doubles and singles, so I am hoping to be the first to do that.

How do you help lead your teammates?

We always start by using the senior leadership (doing) the dynamic (stretches) and leading the warm up. And this year we are really trying to incorporate everyone who’s a part of the teams so we spend a lot of time trying to get to know each other. We are doing a big sister, little sister thing this year so that everyone gets to know someone and everyone gets to feel like they are a part of a team.

What is it like coming back from a break from high school tennis?

I was super excited to come back this year; I had great memories from my freshman year and I was really excited to see what our team can do this year. I’m excited to be back playing with all my friends in a great atmosphere.

What does a typical day of training look like?

I usually do off-court training in the morning before school and then I only go to school for my first two periods. Then once I get out of school I go to a private lesson and then I go to high school practice. Then after that I go to my off-court trainer after high school practice.