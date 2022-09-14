Health center prepares for new school year, Senior Class immunizations

Registered Nurse Amy Fletchall emails her colleagues about events. She said that one of the main focuses right now for the Health Center are student immunizations. She said “We are right now working on immunizations. We have a couple hundred students that are out of compliance.”

Registered Nurse Amy Fletchall said the health center’s main focus throughout the beginning of the year is to deal with the many illnesses and viruses going around.

She said, “It’s a pretty typical start of the school year. Every time we get together in the building, people are going to spread germs. We haven’t seen each other all summer and now we’ve got plenty of COVID-19 (cases), we’ve had a little bit of the flu, and we’ve got just general viral, cold-like symptoms.”

Senior Clara Funk said she has seen these illnesses make their way to her peers.

She said, “I’ve seen a lot of people around me become sick. This caused many of my friends to miss out on school and other activities. When there is one person out, it usually leads to a pocket of people missing soon after, and I’ve seen this in both my classes and extracurriculars.”

Another one of the health center’s main goals as the school year starts is to get on top of Senior Class immunizations.

Fletchall said, “We are right now working on immunizations. We have a couple hundred students that are out of compliance so if everybody wants to stay in school, we’re just trying to act on immunizations right now. There’s a new immunization that’s due before senior year. It kind of falls through the crack sometimes because they don’t realize that it’s due.”