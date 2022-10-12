WHJE prepares for upcoming Riley “Fun” Raiser event, other initiatives

Take a look at this flyer from WHJE staff about the Rileython “Fun” Raiser. Ducat said she encourages community members to attend the event on Nov. 5 starting at 11 a.m. at the Carmel City Center Gazebo.

WHJE to prepare the Riley “Fun” Raiser to raise money for Carmel Dance Marathon that will be held on Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. after a successful Ghost and Goblins event.

Bethany Ducat, blog manager and senior, said WHJE is preparing promotional materials for the community fundraiser event.

“It’s a new (event) we’re doing this year where there will basically be some refreshments and goodies,” Ducat said. “We’ll also have lots of yard and carnival games as well as music. Anybody can request a song and be live on air requesting it.”

With WHJE planning for several other initiatives for the second semester, WHJE radio advisor Dominic James said it is important to let staff members be creative in trying new initiatives.

“I have a sign on my desk, which is called the ‘chaos coordinator.’ I think that kind of sums it up quite well. So there are a hundred WHJE staff members, all with slightly different ideas about what they want to broadcast about–some in sports, some in music, some in podcasts, podcasts, covering all kinds of ideas,” James said. “So there are literally 100 moving parts at any time during the day. It is chaotic but it’s fun at the same time. It gives students a great deal of choice and a great opportunity to be creative and to explore what they want to do. My job is just to make sure they do that well.”