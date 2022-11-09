A5 to hold movie night on Nov. 18, set up basic plans for A5IAFEST

Chenyao Liu, A5 president and senior, receives a mehndi during A5’s Diwali event on Oct. 27. Liu said that A5 officers will meet Nov. 9 to discuss November plans.

According to Chenyao Liu, A5 president and senior, A5 will host a movie night on Nov. 18.

“Next Friday, on Nov. 18, (A5) is going to be putting together a movie night in media center classrooms 3 & 4. So, there’ll be snacks and drinks, and we’ll put on a movie to watch. It’ll be right after school, and we plan to go to around 6 p.m.,” Liu said via email.

Casey Danubio, co-sponsor of A5, said members of A5 can recommend movies through A5’s Instagram.

“Recommendations (for movie night) are due by Tuesday, Nov. 15,” Danubio said.

In addition, Liu said A5 officers will be meeting on Nov. 9 to discuss November plans.

“(A5)’s planning to start having committee meetings for A5IAFEST. So, (A5) had interested club members sign up for committees like advertising/design, outreach and entertainment,” Liu said. “A few (A5) officers are leading each committee and (A5)’s going to meet in late November to set up basic plans for A5IAFEST.”

The form to sign up for committees can be found here.