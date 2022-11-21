Mt. College Application

CCPL to organize proctored SAT exam on Nov. 12 The Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) will be hosting a practice SAT exam, which will be proctored by the College Tutors on Nov. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Students that are in grade 9 or above are encouraged…

Senior and Junior Night to take place Sept. 22 Senior and Junior Night will occur on Sept. 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Freshman Cafeteria. The event includes an introduction to the college planning process, along with multiple breakout sessions to help students learn how to proceed…

Athlete Spotlight: Will Heldt, varsity football player and senior, commits to Purdue University What is your position and role on the football team? At Carmel, I am an outside linebacker, and in terms of my role, (I’m) just a senior leader on the team. In terms of Purdue, I'm transitioning to defensive line…

CyberPatriot to host meeting Sept. 26, prepare members for testing CyberPatriot will have its next meeting after school on Sept. 26 and will focus on teaching members how to solve a CyberPatriot image, a simulated computer with malware. According to David Racovan, CyberPatriot leader and junior, members must turn in…

Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) to plan for Christkindlmarkt Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) is planning for the annual Holiday at Carter Green and Holiday in the Arts District events on Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 respectively. According to CMYC president and junior Bhavi Vishnumolakala, CMYC will support the…