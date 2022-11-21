Gift exchanges

GAME TIME: Musa Shahid is coding a computer game for his Computer Science class competition on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The class is having its annual Computer Science Jam. The Jam is a competition to make the best game possible, with the game being built around a certain theme, this year’s theme is the wilderness. Musa said,”The Computer Science Jam is really fun, it also helps me learn more in depth about coding while enjoying it at the same time”.