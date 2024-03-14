A5 to host meeting about Ramadan and Women’s History Day

A5 member Lucy Han makes a lantern at the Lunar New Year meeting on Feb. 16. Haider said the upcoming meeting is centered around Ramadan and Women’s National History Day.

This Friday, A5 will be hosting a Ramadan and Women’s History Day meeting. According to Feryal Haider, A5 treasurer and junior, the meeting will be held in media centers 3&4.

“There will be lots of activities for the meeting,” Haider said. “There will be games and trivia related to Ramadan and Women’s History and the prizes will include gift cards.”

According to National Geographic, Ramadan is defined as a period of fasting to commemorate the revelation of the Quran.

Co-sponsor of A5 Allison Hargrove said that students will be able to make tasbih during the meeting as well. According to Grounded Revival tasbih beads are a “significant spiritual tool used by Muslims to aid in the remembrance of Allah (God) and to engage in dhikr, which is the practice of repetitive utterances or reflections on the attributes of Allah.”

Hargrove said, “We would love to see students show up to the meeting to help commemorate Ramadan and Women’s History Day.”