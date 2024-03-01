Review: Season two of “Our Flag Means Death” is a disappointing sequel to the groundbreaking first season [MUSE]

  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION CROWN AWARD FINALIST
  • IN CASES OF INCLEMENT WEATHER, SCHOOL DELAYS AND CLOSURES WILL BE SENT OUT BY CCS VIA EMAIL, SMS OR PHONE CALLS
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
In light of National Languages Week, students, language instructor discuss effects of learning one’s mother tongue
In light of National Languages Week, students, language instructor discuss effects of learning one’s mother tongue
Students, registered dietician, psychologist discuss teenage dieting to uphold societal body standards
Students, registered dietician, psychologist discuss teenage dieting to uphold societal body standards
Teenagers battle negative body image perpetuated by social views, environment
Teenagers battle negative body image perpetuated by social views, environment
Students, College and Career Resources Coordinator discuss female underrepresentation in academic fields, making concrete changes
Students, College and Career Resources Coordinator discuss female underrepresentation in academic fields, making concrete changes
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Standing Together
Standing Together
Life of the Mardi
Life of the Mardi
Face(book) the Facts
Face(book) the Facts
Coca-Cola Everything
Coca-Cola Everything
Glory and Gold
Glory and Gold
Staff Editorial: Parking lot safety is a collective responsibility for all CHS drivers
Staff Editorial: Parking lot safety is a collective responsibility for all CHS drivers
Bias within The Academy
Bias within “The Academy”
Eating a healthy breakfast leads to many short-term, long-term benefits
Eating a healthy breakfast leads to many short-term, long-term benefits
Traditional breakfast foods arent starting your day off well
Traditional breakfast foods aren’t starting your day off well
While civil debates in classrooms provide a unique classroom experience for students, they’re generally ineffective
While civil debates in classrooms provide a unique classroom experience for students, they’re generally ineffective
Staff Editorial: Parking lot safety is a collective responsibility for all CHS drivers
Staff Editorial: Parking lot safety is a collective responsibility for all CHS drivers
Indiana House Bill 1035 strives for mediocrity across Indiana schools
Indiana House Bill 1035 strives for mediocrity across Indiana schools
Staff Editorial: CHS should be commended for ensuring diverse class options for students
Staff Editorial: CHS should be commended for ensuring diverse class options for students
Staff Editorial: CHS as a whole should be thankful for our schools
Staff Editorial: CHS as a whole should be thankful for our schools
Staff Editorial: CHS should increase initiatives to register students to vote
Staff Editorial: CHS should increase initiatives to register students to vote
AP African American Studies offers an opportunity for students to immerse themselves in African history
AP African American Studies offers an opportunity for students to immerse themselves in African history
Impact of India’s Hindi-influenced name change consideration affects Indian-American students at CHS
Impact of India’s Hindi-influenced name change consideration affects Indian-American students at CHS
CHTV adviser Brandy Ostojic, talks to the CTHV class. Ostojic said CHTV is looking forward to award season and planning for next year.
CHTV to start looking for members next year
Choirs prepare for Choral Showcase
Hindu Heritage Society members attend the Diwali Festival event on Nov. 29. Eesha Singh, co-founder and junior, said the clubs next event will take place on March 20 surrounding the topic of a new Indian temple for the deity Sriram. (Submitted Photo: Eesha Singh)
Club Spotlight: Hindu Heritage Society
READY TO REMINISCENCE: Seniors Sandra Yang (left) and Pragathi Arunkumar (right) discuss their plans to travel together during summer break on Nov 20th, 2023. “We really wanted to go on a senior trip this upcoming summer so we can make the most of our summer because it is very likely we will go to different colleges,” said Arunkumar.
Students, counselor discuss impact of high school friendships, staying in touch after graduation
Senior Terri Xie draws on a phone during their TCP release period on Feb. 13th, 2023. I usually draw on my phone because its more convenient, said Xie. (Submitted Photo: Terri Xie)
Students, teacher discuss development of AI on art
Juniors Mariam Morad (left) and Laila Abumahfouz (right) take pictures during SSRT on Feb. 16, 2023. “I started wearing the hijab because many Islamic scholars have agreed that wearing the hijab is mandatory,” Morad said. “However, this is not the only reason I wanted to wear the hijab because it represents who I am as a Muslim.”
Hijabi students, teacher discuss experience with and stigma surrounding hijab
Junior Tenise Machaya (left) studies during SRT. “Having a designated study period really helps with my time management and I try to use it as best as I can.”
Students, teacher reflect on inclusivity of educational spaces for Black students
Senior Kevin Hu looks over his FAFSA forms with his dad on Feb 15th, 2024. Hu said his dad helped him a lot while applying for the program.
College coordinator, students share concerns about current financial aid system, promote financial transparency and literacy
Junior Cole Terbush plays hockey for the Indy Fuel Academy. Terbush said he enjoys how being a student athlete keeps him busy.
Athlete Spotlight: Junior Cole Terbush balances hockey and ballet
Hamiltons move to Ferrari will limit his future success [opinion]
Hamilton’s move to Ferrari will limit his future success [opinion]
Lewis Hamiltons switch is a step forward for Ferrari [opinion]
Lewis Hamiltons switch is a step forward for Ferrari [opinion]
The Carmel boys varsity basketball head coach Ryan Osborne coaches from the sidelines against Lawrence North on Feb. 1st. Junior Mackenzie Woods said that the pep-band really helps motivate the team
Students, athletic director discuss importance of behind-the-scenes workers in sporting events
The Lunar New Year Celebration at the Carmel Clay Public Library on Feb. 11 included traditional dancing and music. Junior Lina Liu said preforming traditional dances connects her more about her culture.
In light of the Chinese New Year, students discuss how Chinese cultural dancing keeps their heritage alive among youth
The Carmel Palladium displays Frost on Feb. 20th at 8 p.m. Frost was displayed nightly from Jan. 27.
Frost Palladiscope Photo Gallery
Valentines Day highlights the downfall of rom-com genre, potential for re-brand [opinion]
Valentine’s Day highlights the downfall of rom-com genre, potential for re-brand [opinion]
Q&A with students over Lunar New Year traditions, photo gallery of celebration at CCPL
Q&A with students over Lunar New Year traditions, photo gallery of celebration at CCPL
Strike a Chord
Strike a Chord
The Dreamscapes mural faces the Teens Department at the Carmel Clay Public Library. The mural was designed by CHS graduate Conner Heagy and is the new theme for the Teen Library Council event formerly known as the Yule Ball.
Q&A with Caroline Niepokoj, Teen Services Librarian, Teen Library Council Coordinator on renaming of Dreamscapes event
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
WHJE member and senior Ava Beckman prepares radio equipment for her radio shows. Beckman hosts the “She’s History” and “The Book Was Better” talk shows for WHJE. “She’s History” is about womens’ news and sharing stories about influential women of the past and present. “The Book Was Better” connects students with local authors and librarians as well as spreading the love of reading.
Students, teachers reflect on the digital evolution of high school journalism, communications
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Month In Review: January 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “A Light in the Dark”
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Review: Season two of “Our Flag Means Death” is a disappointing sequel to the groundbreaking first season [MUSE]
Review: Season two of “Our Flag Means Death” is a disappointing sequel to the groundbreaking first season [MUSE]
Review: Priscilla is a stunning biography, offering intense revelations into a keystone American couple [MUSE]
Review: “Priscilla” is a stunning biography, offering intense revelations into a keystone American couple [MUSE]
Review in Print: Our Times is a heart-warming, must-watch, teenage romance film [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Our Times” is a heart-warming, must-watch, teenage romance film [MUSE]
Review: “To Your Eternity” perfectly encapsulated the struggles, the memories, the people we meet in life [MUSE]
Review: “To Your Eternity” perfectly encapsulated the struggles, the memories, the people we meet in life [MUSE]
Review: WitShine Toilet Night Light, a color-changing guide during the dark times of daylight savings [MUSE]
Review: WitShine Toilet Night Light, a color-changing guide during the dark times of daylight savings [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Wordle: March 1
Wordle: March 1
Crossword: February 29
Crossword: February 29
Word Search: February 28
Word Search: February 28
Mini Crossword: February 26
Mini Crossword: February 26
Word Search: February 24
Word Search: February 24
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

2
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict

3
Voices for Israel: Jewish students, Jewish studies professor advocate against antisemitism, hope for peace

Voices for Israel: Jewish students, Jewish studies professor advocate against antisemitism, hope for peace

4
Football vs. Basketball: What to Watch?

Football vs. Basketball: What to Watch?

5
Students, teacher discuss Noah Kahans abrupt rise to fame and Grammy nomination

Students, teacher discuss Noah Kahan's abrupt rise to fame and Grammy nomination

More in BLOGS
Review: Priscilla is a stunning biography, offering intense revelations into a keystone American couple [MUSE]
Review: "Priscilla" is a stunning biography, offering intense revelations into a keystone American couple [MUSE]
Review in Print: Our Times is a heart-warming, must-watch, teenage romance film [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Our Times" is a heart-warming, must-watch, teenage romance film [MUSE]
More in MUSE
Review: “To Your Eternity” perfectly encapsulated the struggles, the memories, the people we meet in life [MUSE]
Review: “To Your Eternity” perfectly encapsulated the struggles, the memories, the people we meet in life [MUSE]
Review: WitShine Toilet Night Light, a color-changing guide during the dark times of daylight savings [MUSE]
Review: WitShine Toilet Night Light, a color-changing guide during the dark times of daylight savings [MUSE]

Review: Season two of “Our Flag Means Death” is a disappointing sequel to the groundbreaking first season [MUSE]

Jasmine Y. Zhang
March 1, 2024
Review%3A+Season+two+of+%E2%80%9COur+Flag+Means+Death%E2%80%9D+is+a+disappointing+sequel+to+the+groundbreaking+first+season+%5BMUSE%5D

Spoiler warning: This review contains information regarding seasons one and two of “Our Flag Means Death.”

Nearly five months after the premiere of Season Two of “Our Flag Means Death,” I finally gathered up the courage to watch it. I had watched season one of “Our Flag Means Death” the year prior, and it was absolutely flawless. As sequels tend to have the reputation of being worse than the first season, I held off on watching the second season, not wanting to ruin season one for myself. Unfortunately, season two fulfilled the prophecy; it was disappointingly subpar, falling despairingly short of the sky-high standard that season one had set.  

The first season of “Our Flag Means Death” starts off with a wealthy English gentleman, Stede Bonnet, who abandoned his comfortable life (and his wife and kids) to become a pirate, earning him the title “The Gentleman Pirate.” His path crosses the infamous Blackbeard, whose real name is Edward Teach, and his first-mate Izzy Hands and they end up starting a joint crew to take on the pirating world together. Their journey only gets more chaotic as Bonnet and Teach fall in love, although both of them are stuck in denial over it. Teach becomes “soft,” in the words of his first mate, and loses the feared Blackbeard stereotype. The season ends on a cliffhanger as Bonnet and Teach are captured by the British army and held captive. Consequently, they make plans to escape together to rejoin, but their plans fall short due to extenuating circumstances. Bonnet ends up returning to his wife and children, and Teach, heartbroken, returns to his pirate crew, under the impression that Bonnet had betrayed him. 

Season two is mostly about the journey Teach and Bonnet undertook to find each other again. Bonnet leaves his wife and children after discovering his wife was cheating on him and embarks on a journey to find Teach and the rest of his crew. Unbeknownst to him, Teach had undergone a “villain arc”—he becomes depressed over his heartbreak and betrayal, horrifically abuses and mistreats his crew (and abandons some of them on an island, as well as cutting off the toes of another), and reverts to his infamous Blackbeard stereotype. The season follows Bonnet’s journey to return to Teach and the rekindling of their love, along with a bunch of other side plots related to pirating atrocities. 

The journey that Bonnet takes to return to Teach is exactly where season two falls short. The show sets up an incredibly tense narrative that involves a lot of angst, showing scenes of Teach crying alone in his room, trashing Bonnet’s possessions and taking away anything that remotely reminded him of Bonnet and dumping it into the ocean. He even shoots anyone who dares speak his name, including his loyal first mate, Izzy. You would think the reunion of Teach and Stede would have immeasurable amounts of angst, maybe even with Teach killing Bonnet on sight, or at least some near fatalities, pirate-style. Instead, the reunion was incredibly anti-climatic; they run into each other at an antique shop and they just end up having a nice little chat with some of their new friends and end up confessing their feelings for each other under the moonlight on the ship. You would think that if Teach was killing people and severing limbs for saying Bonnet’s name, the confrontation would hold a lot more emotion, but even though the past few episodes were basically dedicated to exhibiting how upset Teach was over Bonnet’s betrayal, there was absolutely no sign of the inner turmoil that Teach had gone through the past few episodes and was just incredibly underwhelming for such an important event for the series overall. 

The other biggest flaw with season two is that it caves too much into the “happy endings” narrative. There were at least three characters that had died and then magically came back to life. The death of those characters had caused some degree of heartache, and it was a pleasant surprise to find out that Lucius was, in fact, alive and somehow did not die when he was stranded on an island alone for a season and a half, but by the end of the sudden revival of the third character, it gets a bit old. Not to mention, one of them was literally Edward Teach himself. Due to his horrific abuse of his crew, the crew mutinied and smashed his head in with a cannonball. Teach, obviously, dies. Then Teach is transported to the top of a cliff in his dreams and talks to his old captain, and somehow is revived just because Bonnet, who had just found the ship and had been sitting next to Teach’s corpse for days, shed a few tears and touched his face (maybe that’s why there wasn’t a fight to the death at the reunion). If the revival of Teach was a standalone event, it may have been heartwarming and elicited a few tears, but after a revival of two characters in literally the episode prior, it made the entire event incredibly underwhelming and, frankly, a little ridiculous. 

Overall, the second season of “Our Flag Means Death” was subpar, especially when compared to the groundbreaking first season. The producers should have prioritized the scenes that really mattered, like the reunion of Bonnet and Teach. Instead, the scene where one of the crewmates turns into a seagull probably held more angst and inner turmoil than Bonnet and Teach’s reunion. As a diehard fan of “Our Flag Means Death” and the superb production of season one, season two was, arguably, a flop.

On this blog, members of the Carmel High School chapter of the Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society for High School Journalists (and the occasional guest writer) produce curations of all facets of popular culture, from TV shows to music to novels to technology. We hope our readers always leave with something new to muse over. Click here to read more from MUSE.

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *