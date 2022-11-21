Womens Wrestling prepares for State Finals

Katie Maurer and
January 12, 2023
Women’s Wrestling is preparing to wrestle on Jan. 13 for their State Final. The match begins at 11:00 a.m.
Junior Chloe de Leon has advanced to the State Finals alongside junior Zentavia Coatie. De Leon placed second after losing her last match while Coatie placed fourth. Freshman Josie Bellotti placed fifth.
de Leon said, “I enjoy just wrestling and winning would just be a plus.”
Women’s wrestling is on the IHSAA’s watchlist as a growing sport, so it is now eligible to be inducted into the IHSAA.
Head Coach Ed Pendowski said, “[As I am] watching the girl’s compete in this sport, I think I’ve evolved as a coach. At first it was not like it was today, where now Carmel has its own separate practice, now they have meets that are just for girls.”
