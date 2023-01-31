Varsity women’s basketball prepares for first Sectional game at Noblesville High School Jan. 31

Maggie Meyer
January 31, 2023
The varsity women’s team competes in the first Sectional game on Noblesville High School’s court on Jan. 31. Player and junior Jamie Elliot said she is excited to compete in the Sectional game but she feels there is a lot of pressure on her. She said she prepares for games by not letting the pressure get to her.
“It’s important for us to focus on what we are doing and not try and worry about too many things at once.” Elliot said.
Additionally, player and junior Ava Carter said she prepares for games by focusing on the mental aspects and listening to her coaches encouragement.
“Our coach helps us by getting our scouting reports, getting us prepared mentally, building up our confidence, and getting us ready to go play and win,” Carter said.
Elliot said the team prepares for their games by building strategy and envisioning their plays.
“The practice before the game we will watch film over the team we are about to play and then scout how they play and then we will think of a game plan to counter what they are good at.” Elliot said. By Maggie Meyer.
https://gocarmelgreyhounds.com/teams/3420463/girls/basketball/varsity/schedule
