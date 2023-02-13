Photo Gallery: Women’s swim team wins 37th consecutive State Championship

Luke Miller
February 13, 2023

Senior Keira Kask races to the finish in the 100 yard butterfly championship race.

The women’s swimming team won its 37th consecutive State Championship at the IUPUI Natatorium on Feb. 11. The streak of State Championships is the longest of any high school team in any sport, male or female, in the nation. Team scores from this year’s event are as follows:

  1. Carmel – 498
  2. Fishers – 233
  3. Penn – 156
  4. Hamilton Southeastern – 148
  5. Zionsville – 141
  6. Concord – 129.5
  7. Wawasee – 121
  8. Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 115
  9. Center Grove – 91
  10. Castle – 73.5

Photos by Luke Miller.

