Photo Gallery: Women’s swim team wins 37th consecutive State Championship
February 13, 2023
The women’s swimming team won its 37th consecutive State Championship at the IUPUI Natatorium on Feb. 11. The streak of State Championships is the longest of any high school team in any sport, male or female, in the nation. Team scores from this year’s event are as follows:
- Carmel – 498
- Fishers – 233
- Penn – 156
- Hamilton Southeastern – 148
- Zionsville – 141
- Concord – 129.5
- Wawasee – 121
- Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 115
- Center Grove – 91
- Castle – 73.5
Photos by Luke Miller.1