Photo Gallery: Women’s swim team wins 37th consecutive State Championship

Superhero movies need more female roles, directors for representation Marvel has released a steady slew of new superhero movies and TV shows over the past few years. But unlike some other titles, the newly released “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever '' features a cast of prominent female heroes. …

Women’s swim and dive to compete in Sectional Feb. 2 The women’s swim and dive team will host the Sectional Preliminaries at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the CHS Natatorium. CHS is nationally ranked as it tries to win its 37th consecutive IHSAA State title. Assistant Coach Tom Burchill…

Purdue reinstates standardized test scores requirement, students, counselor talk about impacts Purdue University will release admission decisions for the Class of 2023 on Sunday, Jan. 15. Purdue announced it will require students to send standardized test scores starting with the Class of 2024 after halting the requirement in response to the…

Men’s swim and dive to compete in Tiger Claw Dive Invite on Dec. 10 The men’s swim and dive team will compete in the Tiger Claw Dive Invite on Dec. 10. The Sectional will be Feb. 18. Vincent Chia, swimmer and sophomore, said he practiced forcefully in the offseason so when the season started…

CyberPatriot to wait for semifinals score release on Feb. 2 CyberPatriot is waiting for scores from semifinals, which took place on Jan. 20., to be released on Feb. 2. According to David Racovan, CyberPatriot leader and junior, the scores from semifinals will determine which teams qualify for the national finals.…