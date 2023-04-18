Get Lit Interactive JAM

AP Literature and Composition students appreciate different writing styles AP Literature and Composition (AP Lit) is one of the many English courses offered at CHS. This class is open to grades 10-12 and focuses on analyzing different literary works, as well as completing two different multiple choice exams and…

CHS has done exceptional job preparing seniors for college admissions CHS has done a stellar job of preparing its seniors for college admissions and aiding seniors in the college application process. Through information events, regular messages and interactive opportunities, this school has equipped seniors with the information to succeed in…

Students, teacher discuss the benefits of music, self expression The vibrations of music fill the air as senior Owen Bruner composes his own pieces with a simple guitar and his own voice. It’s a soothing melody, and the song is one of many Bruner has created. Bruner said it…

House of Representatives members to volunteer at annual Easter Egg Hunt According to Allie Wolf, Cabinet member and senior, the annual House of Representatives Easter Egg Hunt is occurring on March 25. Wolf said House members can participate in this event by bringing in bags of candy and working at the…