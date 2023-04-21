Park It
1
Caitlin Follman, Roman Gralak, Grace Guo, Caroline Just, Jane Martens, Ayaan Nadeem, Lydia Teeter, Helena Wang, and Ryan Zhang
Caitlin Follman, Roman Gralak, Grace Guo, Caroline Just, Jane Martens, Ayaan Nadeem, Lydia Teeter, Helena Wang, and Ryan Zhang
April 21, 2023
Related Posts:
- Green Action Club to meet, plan volunteer opportunities on March 21 The Green Action Club (GAC) will meet on March 21 in the freshman large group instruction (LGI) room located in Room H121 to plan for upcoming community volunteering and education opportunities. According to Ella Lipnik, GAC co-leader, and junior, at…
- Why books are preferable to movies in light of new book-to-movie adaptation “A Man Called Otto” The line between books and movies has become blurred as many popular books earn their own movie adaptations. The most successful recent examples are the Harry Potter series, Hunger Games and Jurassic Park. Recently, the movie “A Man Called Otto”…
- Students, social worker share near-miss experiences, reflect on impacts Content warning: This story includes references to a car accident and trauma exposure. Senior Ali Schuman and her mom go to the gym every Friday morning at 6 a.m. However, one morning in April of 2022 was unlike the others.…
- Andrea Pinkerton
- animals
- AP Environmental Science
- Ayaan Nadeem
- Caitlin follman
- caroline just
- Conservation
- endangered
- environmental
- geography
- grace guo
- Great Smoky Mountains
- helena wang
- infographic
- informational
- jane martens
- kara house
- Lydia teeter
- mountains
- National Park Service
- national parks
- national week
- nps
- parks
- Physical geography
- protection
- rangers
- roman gralak
- Ryan Zhang
- Timeline
- what to know