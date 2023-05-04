Review: “Caraval” is a legendary read [MUSE]

Caraval, written by Stephanie Garber, is a “sweeping tale of two sisters who escape their ruthless father when they enter the dangerous intrigue of a legendary game” hosted by Legend. Twists and turns occur throughout the story weaving together the perfect plot for a late night read.

Scarlett has never left the tiny island where she and her beloved sister, Tella, live with their powerful—and cruel—father. After years of sending letters to Legend, Scarlett sends one last letter to him informing Legend about her upcoming wedding, ending her wishes to see Caraval. But this year Scarlett’s long-dreamt-of invitation finally arrives. With the help of a strange sailor, Scarlett’s sister Tella takes her Scarlett away to go see the show. However, once they enter the mysterious island, Tella is kidnapped by Legend, revealing this year’s mission: whoever finds Tella is the winter of the Caraval. Scarlett has been told that everything that happens during Caraval is only an elaborate performance. But she nevertheless becomes enmeshed in a game of love, heartbreak, and magic with the other players in the game. And whether Caraval is real or not, she must find Tella before the five nights of the game are over, a dangerous domino effect of consequences is set off, and her sister disappears forever.

Garber portrays the love between sisters and love between lovers in a way where readers question in a life-or-death situation whether to choose your sister, who you have been with your entire life, or your love, who has been with you every step of the way? Scarlett’s strong love for her sister is well projected throughout the book, showing how desperate Scarlett wishes to see her sister. The journey of the characters throughout this book shows Scarlett’s progression as a character who came out of her shell of safety to take risks, risks necessary to save her sister.The book was a great read for one sitting and the plot keeps you out of your seat in many scenes. Highly recommended for those who love a bit of love mixed in with mystery. Anyone who wants to read a book with deep emotions should read Caraval.

