Introducing: “The Summer We Turned ‘MUSE,'” a summer in review, through reviews

Dear readers,

I hope you’ve had a wonderful summer. As we begin the school year, I’d love to introduce you all to our summer series of MUSE reviews—reviews of various pieces of media that Quill & Scroll members have seen over the summer, including movies, new seasons of older shows, or new shows altogether, along with reviews over the places members have traveled this summer, such as stunning natural attractions within the United States—titled “The Summer We Turned ‘MUSE’.”

In this series, our contributors share their thoughts, experiences, and most long-lasting impressions in their reviews: they catalog the aspects that they enjoyed, point out the parts that they may not have liked so much, and share their excitement over the pieces of media or places that they absolutely loved!

Perhaps you’d like to hear about the sights of Yellowstone. Maybe you’re in need of a feel-good, cute show to binge this weekend while snuggled up in bed. Maybe you want to know if the movie that everyone has been talking about this summer is worth it to watch in theaters.

Regardless, through “The Summer We Turned ‘MUSE,’” we hope that these reviews will help you find something to watch, somewhere to travel to, or even just some media to keep in mind to check out with your friends and family whenever you have the time. Have a fantastic start to your school year—and keep your eyes out for more reviews coming this year!

Best regards,

Claire He

Quill & Scroll CHS Chapter President

