Back to School Survival Kit: What You Need in Your Bag

Pilot G2s: the only pen you’ll need | Grace Guo, co-Editor in Chief

Throughout my freshmen and sophomore years, I was a strict pen-and-paper notes loyalist. While I’ve since embraced the benefits of online notes, pen and paper will always be a great option. Teachers are right when they say you retain more from writing and written notes allow for experimentation and self-expression to really find out what helps you most.

If you are opting for the benefits of the good old notebook and pen there is one thing you shouldn’t experiment with: your pens. Pilot G2s are the only pen you’ll ever need. Here’s why:

Glide: I always prefer gel pens for the superior writing smoothness compared to felt or ballpoint pens. Pilot pens continually offer a smooth glide to any user. Ink rarely clogs or runs, allowing for a mostly smudge-free notebook. Grip: Pilot G2s come with a simple pen grip and clip that doesn’t weigh down your writing experience. The grip keeps long-writing sessions comfortable and the clip is convenient if you’re someone who keeps your pens on you. Options: Pilot G2s come in any size from 1.0 to 0.38. I personally favor thinner pens for the clean look but all have the same quality ink and feel. The pens come in a variety of colors as well from vibrant to muted palettes.

From a holistic perspective, Pilot G2 pens check all my boxes. Whether you’re signing your name or writing Cornell Notes, they offer an unparalleled writing experience. Check them out here.

Every great study plan starts with a planner | Safin Khatri, Marketing Editor

It’s Sunday night and you are lying in bed, watching your favorite Netflix show, and then it hits you! There is an English essay due at 11:59 p.m. that you haven’t started. After a bit of panic, and a lot of stress, the essay is completed in the nick of time, but it isn’t your best work. If you ask almost anyone, they have experienced this exact scenario too, and it is one of the worst things you can do to yourself as a student.

Now you’re thinking, I know about the problem, (be honest, it’s probably happened to you too) how can I solve it? Thankfully, planners are there for you. Here’s what you have to do:

Obtain a planner: A planner can be anything you like, from a physical one, like your CHS Pathway, or a digital planner through platforms such as Google Calendar or Notion. Either way, find something that you will look at, and actually understand how to use it. Fill it out: If you have a planner, but never fill it out, it’s not much better than not having a planner at all. When your teacher assigns homework or assignments for you to complete, write down what class the assignment is for, what is the assignment, and when it is due, so you remember to finish your assignment and sleep somewhat stress-free. Look at your planner: If you have a planner and never look at it, there’s no point in having one in the first place. Make sure you use a planner that works well with your organization style, and you will look at whether it’s on your Chromebook or phone. Plan when to do your assignments: Have a space that is comfortable to you, and will allow you to focus and produce the best work possible in addition to finding a time that works for you. If you are a night owl and study best at 12 a.m. or an early bird and you study best at 6 a.m., make sure you set time aside to do your work and chip away at it to make sure it doesn’t pile up right before it’s due.

While a planner may not magically solve all your problems, it helps keep track of assignments and allows you to find some structure and organization in your daily life. Find the right planner here.

The essential organizer: pencil pouches | Ayaan Nadeem, In-Depth Editor

When I was an incoming freshman, I found it to be incredibly daunting. I had no idea what supplies to bring, or what the classes would look like. However, after going through two more years of high school, I can safely say that there are a few essentials that every new freshman should bring. One of these is a pencil pouch.

Having a pencil pouch, I have learned, is absolutely essential. It helps me remain organized and prevents me from losing things. Furthermore, you can also store other supplies such as a small ruler, or a glue stick and scissors that can come in handy during projects. A pencil pouch also consolidates all of your materials in one place, making it easy to find. When I was a freshman, having a pencil pouch was very helpful. Check out pencil pouch options here.

On this blog, members of the Carmel High School chapter of the Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society for High School Journalists (and the occasional guest writer) produce curations of all facets of popular culture, from TV shows to music to novels to technology. We hope our readers always leave with something new to muse over. Click here to read more from the MUSE Summer Series.