The Ultimate CHS Schedule Sheet

- Graduating early seriously considered by CHS juniors despite extensive requirements Graduating high school a semester or a year early is an option for all students at this school who have met Indiana’s Core 40 diploma requirements, but few students choose to do so. Rather, most say they want to participate…
- Students, teacher discuss benefits of recent student-led composting grant Junior Ashlyn Walker said she believes in composting and its benefits at home and at school. Through composting the amount of garbage sent to the landfill is reduced, she said, the organic matter is reused rather than dumped and it…
- Women’s track and field to compete in Sectional May 16 The women’s track and field team will compete in the Sectional meet on May 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Hamilton SE. Carmel is in sectional 11, competing against Fishers, Guerin Catholic, Hamilton Heights, Hamilton SE, Lebanon, Noblesville, Sheridan, University, Western Boone…
- CHS to bring “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” to the stage The production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” marks the first full-scale musical CHS has mounted since 2019. Involving almost 200 students, the musical is set for May 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. Additionally, performances are held on May…
- CHS students, teachers observe evolution of feminism According to PEW Research Center, 80% of adults believe in gender equality, yet only 61% of women identify as feminists. Junior Amanda Pan, a self-titled feminist, said this is because the definition of feminism is incredibly challenging, and is constantly…
- Green Action Club to meet, celebrate accomplishments, consider volunteer opportunities on April 18 The Green Action Club (GAC) will meet for the last time of this school year on April 18 in the freshman large group instruction (LGI) room located at Room H121. At this meeting, members plan to celebrate and continue striving…