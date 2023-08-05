The Ultimate CHS Schedule Sheet

Your source for CHS news

2022-23 Photo of the Day
  • SWEET RHYTHMS: Jazz band members and sophomores Jewel Wang and Rebecca Johnson rehearse for their upcoming jazz concert on Jan. 31, 2023 in the school band room. The jazz program at the highschool has a total of five jazz bands, all of which have been working hard this semester. “The music is really fun to play and it’s a good opportunity to get experience with new instruments. I can start my day with something fun and low stress,” Wang said.

    add

  • CHEMISTRY LAB: Sophomore Ava Ehret works on a lab in Honors Chemistry on Dec. 1. Students who take Honors Chemistry have participated in several labs throughout the year. “Labs in chemistry are collaborative and engaging and truly make the subjects easier to understand,” Ehret said.

    Lydia Teeter

  • Junior Sarah Xie folds origami during the A5 club meeting on December 2nd, 2022. “I enjoy going to A5 because it’s fun, all the activities are really cool and the A5 officers always try to connect it with part of asian culture,” said Xie.

    Zoe Tu

  • DATA COLLECTION: Students in Laura Moore’s AP Research class discuss data collection on Jan. 10. Students worked on presentations explaining their research progress and their future goals. Following data collection, the class will begin the literature review portion of their research.

    Grace Guo

  • On Jan 17, junior Walker Lasbury works on annotations for his Creative Writing class. When asked about the difficulty and process of annotating short stories Lasbury said “It’s honestly not that difficult when you know what you are looking for. It takes some practice but once you get the hang of it it comes pretty easily”.

    Caroline Just

  • Sophomores Evelina Rubchinsky and Kelly Fulk work on their debate cases for the upcoming state debate competition. The competition will be held at Marion University on Feb. 1.

    Devyn Sapper

  • Senior Dylan Zenor cheers for Carmel High School during the football game against Cass Technical on Sept. 2.

    Maggie Meyer

  • Sophomore Olivia Cebalo plays against South Bend St. Joe on Aug. 16. Cebalo said it was a tough game and brought the team closer together when they celebrated their victory.

    Maggie Meyer

  • Rashab Shetty (left), Zaid Al-Mittah (right), and Oguz Ulusoy review for their geometry test on Jan. 23rd. The class is learning about parallelograms, and how to prove if a shape is a parallelogram, or not. The group collaboration in the class helps all students understand their topics better when they share their thoughts on how to solve each problem.

    Chase Thorpe

  • Senior Annika Lynch makes the new “Frostbite Lemonade” drink at the Carmel Cafe on January 25. The Cafe is open before school and during class times for students to order food and drinks. The Cafe also provides a nice space for students to socialize and study before class starts.

    Ethan Blastick

  • DIVING DEEP: Diver and Sophomore, Conner Sweeney, practices a difficult skill at diving practice on January 26. He as well as the rest of the swim and dive team practice almost every day after school. “Learning new skills can be scary at first, but we try to get in as many reps as possible to be ready for competition,” fellow sophomore and teammate, Ayla Abbasi said.

    Caitlin Follman

  • DEBATE DAYS: Debate team members and sophomores Eesha Singh and Salima Sher prepare their speeches after school on Nov. 29, 2022 in the school library. The team has spent many hours preparing for an upcoming competition set to take place at Avon High School. “Debate is an environment where I feel that a lot of high schoolers are able to express their opinions, work on themselves and also just have a fun time,” Singh said.

    Addie Jacobsen

  • Brooklynn Ray works on an activity in Sports Medicine on Feb. 2. Students who take Sports Medicine used tape to learn where several joints are located during this activity. “I love learning about the way the body works and I also like learning about the joints and the bones,” Ray said.

    lydia

  • Caption: Freshman Hillary Yang tunes her violin for a performance on Feb 3rd, 2023. Students in the Back to Bach nonprofit organization travelled to Boone Meadow Elementary School to teach a group of fourth grade students about different string instruments.

    Zoe

  • Sophomore Jackson Miller a varsity player for Carmel Ice Hounds re-watched his game film on Feb, 8th. Before his semifinal game Friday that determines if they advanced to the second round. Miller talked about how being a team player means recognizing your own mistakes and fixing them. Miller said, “I watch film before games and practices so I know what I need to work on and fix for the upcoming game.”

    Anuj Gupta

  • SPREAD LOVE: Sprinkle of Joy meets on Feb. 15 for their Valentine’s Day-themed meeting. Club members packaged baked goods and flowers for loved ones. Junior Naomi Fields said, “I think Sprinkle of Joy is a really cool and fun way to give back to the community.”

    Grace g

  • On Feb 17, U.S. History teacher Peggy Lehman (left) and junior Mason King (right) engage the class in a game about World War Two to help the students get a better understanding of the historical time period. King elaborated on the game, “Mrs. Lehman would ask a question and then whoever raised their hand first got to answer. The twist was if you got a question right you would have to pull a card that could either give you points or take some away.”

    Car

  • Junior Ryann Sudduth admires the art wall at the CCPL after school on Feb. 23. The CCPL chooses one artist every month to feature on the Art Wall.

    De

  • Wyatt Roth is learning the basics of trigonometry on Monday, Feb, 27. The geometry class was working on sine, cosine, and tangent, and how to remember what is the formula for each. The class is also focusing on finding missing variables using sin, cos, and tan.

    Chase

  • WOMENS HISTORY MONTH: Sophomore Cole Dangler shouts in agony as he tries a period simulator provided by CHTV for Women’s History Month. CHTV, Carmel’s broadcasting and TV network, quizzed their members on Women’s trivia as well as had them experiment with what a period cramp felt like by using a period simulator for their upcoming segment on CHTV on Thursday, March 2nd.

    Caitlin Follman

  • Sophomore Veronica Stryzynski works on her “Hands On” Photography assignment in Digital Photography on Tuesday, Mar, 14 This assignment requires the photographer to choose one of their best photos, print it off then, the student will manipulate the photo by hand as shown.

    Anuj Gupta

  • Band student and junior, Ariel Covitz as well as the rest of the flute section harmonize while playing their newest piece of music on October 18. Covitz and the other flutes often use free time during band classes to polish their flute skills for activities such as marching band and even the ISSMA state competition which occurs later in the year. CAITLIN FOLLMAN/PHOTO

    Caitlin Follman

  • On August 31, Mila Bonewitz (Junior) adds to her long list of notes for her Botany class. When asked about her study plan for the upcoming Botany unit one quiz she stated “As long as I take some time every day till the quiz I should be ok. I’ve studied pretty hard already”. Botany is a one semester class taken mainly by Juniors and Seniors.

    Caroline Just

  • The Men’s Cross Country team celebrates their victory in Sep. 3. The Team throws water on their coach Colin Altevog after they won first place at the Brownsburg Invitational.

    Chase Thorpe

  • Anna Logsdon, CHS junior, helps solve math problems with a group on the whiteboard during vertical spaces in intermediate precalculus on September 9. Intermediate precalculus and other math classes now include an activity called vertical spaces where students in the class are grouped together and solve math problems on a whiteboard or chalkboard. The activity helps students learn new material and ask other students for help when they need it.

    Ethan Blastick

  • BASSOON ENSEMBLE: Christy Santanglio, private lesson teacher, and creator of bassoon ensemble, demonstrates how to play a section of a piece for the rest of the ensemble. Bassoon Ensemble meets twice a month during both sessions of srt. Students interested in joining bassoon ensemble must play the bassoon but can join regardless of skill level.

    Caitlin Follman

  • MUSIC REHEARSAL MORNINGS: Guerin Whitcomb and Alecs Quinn, marching band flutists and sophomores, practice their music for the band’s show early in the morning on September 16th. The Carmel Highschool Marching Greyhounds have gone through hours of rehearsal every day to perfect their show, entitled “Vitruvian.” “With school starting later than usual the responsibility of having to be up earlier makes my day feel more worthwhile.” Whitcomb said.

    Addie Jacobsen

  • Junior Rebecca Lee edits a video for her television class on Sept 22nd, 2022. Lee says “I really enjoy being part of CHTV as it allows me to express my creativity in numerous ways.”

    Zoe Tu

  • On October 5, Senior Lizzie Farrell works on music theory for her choir, Select Sound. Farrell as well as all choir students are new to the online music theory work. When Farrell was asked about the new work they said “It’s a lot but the new platform makes it easier in some ways which is helpful considering music theory isn’t always easy”.

    Caroline Just

  • HOT AND COLD: Owen Mulligan is researching the new topics introduced into his chemistry class on Thursday, Oct. 6. The class is learning about expansion, and contraction, and how different temperatures cause different changes on different things. Owen said,”Learning about expansion, and contraction is really interesting, like how its used in a thermometer, which I never really thought about”.

    Chase Thorpe

  • Marching Band senior Ava Kuznarsky passes out dot sheets to her section during an after school practice on Oct. 18, 2022. The recent practices were particularly difficult as the band entered the competition portion of their season. “Especially with the New York trip this year, stakes are higher and the responsibilities of helping younger members reach our standards are placed onto us as the most experienced members,” Kuznarsky said.

    Addie Jacobsen

  • GAME POINT: Logan Reinhart, CHS senior, serves the ball in Lifetime Fitness hoping to win the game on Monday, August 29. Lifetime Fitness is a class offered at the high school where students learn the rules of different sports and compete in tournaments.

    Luke Miller

  • STUDY SESSIONS: Sophomore Alice Mayer (left) and freshman Evelyn Murray check out a study room at the Carmel Clay Public Library on Oct. 20. The library, which recently reopened, featured several study rooms available for student use. “I enjoy the study rooms because they are quiet and serene,” Mayer said.

    Lydia Teeter

  • GIVING HOPE: Carmel Giving Hope holds a Diwali celebration from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Oct 29 at the Carmel Gazebo. The event included food, dance, music and games. Tickets were sold for twelve dollars and proceeds went to orphanages in India.

    Grace Gun

  • PRINCESS POWER: The Accents show choir performs at the seventh annual Accents Princess Academy on Nov. 5. Princess Academy includes crafts, performances, meet and greets, games, and hair and nails stations for children that participate.

    Grace Guo

  • On Nov 10, Seniors Tyler Whemhoff and Audrey Hockins, as well as Junior David Titus discuss their upcoming caroling job at the Indiana Design Center. Hockins said “In a typical winter season I’ll take about 3-5 jobs to make some extra money”. All three are in Select Sound which gives them the opportunity to take seasonal caroling jobs at different businesses around Carmel.

    Caroline Just

  • GAME TIME: Musa Shahid is coding a computer game for his Computer Science class competition on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The class is having its annual Computer Science Jam. The Jam is a competition to make the best game possible, with the game being built around a certain theme, this year’s theme is the wilderness. Musa said,”The Computer Science Jam is really fun, it also helps me learn more in depth about coding while enjoying it at the same time”.

    Chase Thorpe

  • Band members and seniors Riley Stuelpe, George Huang, Landon Peterson, and Ahni Brown-Harbin lead the marching band section in the Walk Of Champions on Nov. 18. The Walk of Champions celebrated all the accomplishments of CHS clubs and other organizations at the school.

    Ethan Blastick

  • Junior Sarah Chen and sophomore Aubry Severson, members of the CHS marching band, prepare for boarding busses for their BOA Grand National Championship semi-finals performance the morning of Nov. 12. The marching greyhounds went on to becoming the Grand National Champions for a sixth time with a score of 97.5.

    Devyn Sapper

  • MOODY MUSIC: Radio student and Sophomore, Paulina Arana, and fellow classmate and Junior, Olivia Grimes host their newest radio show: Mood Swings on November 21. Arana and Grimes based their show off of the teenage experience and how teenagers express themselves through music. You can tune in to the show on WHJE.93.

    Caitlin Follman

2022-23 Weekly Infographics
The Ultimate CHS Schedule Sheet

Grace Guo
August 5, 2023

Download the Ultimate Schedule sheet

4

