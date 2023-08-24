Crossword: August 24

Review: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is a visual and storytelling masterpiece [MUSE] I still remember the first time I watched the movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”: I had been sitting in the living room with my family, laughing and tearing up at certain scenes together, all of us thoroughly enjoying the film.…

The Back to School Survival Kit The Back to School and Freshman Survival Guide is a hub for HiLite resources including schedules, calendars, videos and more. Stay tuned for updates throughout August.

Review: Does “Elemental” meet the Pixar Standard? [MUSE] On June 16, the movie “Elemental” from Disney Pixar was released. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie made a total of 403.7 million dollars globally. However, this does not compare with Pixar’s other movies, such as “Coco” which has…

Review: My favorite webcomic ever, “See You in My Nineteenth Life,” in a pretty great drama [MUSE] I started reading Lee Hey’s webcomic “See You in My Nineteenth Life” the day the first five episodes were released on WEBTOON and I fell in love with it the same day. The comic is a classic reincarnation story done…

Introducing: “The Summer We Turned ‘MUSE,'" a summer in review, through reviews Dear readers, I hope you’ve had a wonderful summer. As we begin the school year, I’d love to introduce you all to our summer series of MUSE reviews—reviews of various pieces of media that Quill & Scroll members have seen…