Postcards from MUSE: Adventures of a Not-so-Adventurous National Park Visitor Hi guys! My name is Grace, one of the 2023-2024 MUSE editors! The following two weeks I’ll be going to the Grand Teton, Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks and I’ll be trying to take you along with me to get…

Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need See the "Heartstopper" season two trailer here. On this blog, members of the Carmel High School chapter of the Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society for High School Journalists (and the occasional guest writer) produce curations of all facets of popular culture,…