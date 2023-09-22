Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]

Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
The women’s cross country teams run against many schools in the John Cleland Invite. Coach Ellington said he is proud of how far the girls have come in just a few weeks. (Source: carmelgreyhoundsxc)

Women’s cross-country team to compete at Brown County High School

4
Carmel High School updates reassessment policy

Carmel High School updates reassessment policy

5
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

More in JUST A MINUTE
Its a Barbie World
It's a Barbie World
Along for the Ride
Along for the Ride
More in Top Story
Q&A with AP History teachers about new rubrics
Q&A with Meghan Wilson, CCS dietician and head of composting program
Q&A with Meghan Wilson, CCS dietician and head of composting program

Place Your Bets

Kent Fujita, Roman Gralak, Ella Guo, Grace Guo, Asini Jayarapu, Mahitha Konjeti, Abigail Lee, Jane Martens, Ayaan Nadeem, Leying Yang, and Jasmine Zhang
September 22, 2023

1

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *