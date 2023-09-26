In light of ongoing Writers Guild of America strikes, learn about arguments, compromises

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike is an ongoing strike that began in May 2023. One of the main points the WGA makes in the strike is that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) has cut too much of writers’ incomes. During and after the COVID-19 pandemic, many film and television productions were canceled by AMPTP to save money on basic salaries and licensing costs, and now some anticipated shows are stopping production or on hold.

Kristin Toussaint, Fast Company staff editor, said “Writers have seen their pay shrink in recent years, with more writers than ever earning contract minimums, and streaming companies decimating residual-pay structures.”

For context, AMPTP member companies include major film studios including Universal Pictures, Walt Disney Studios and Warner Bros. It also includes broadcast television networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC, and streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV and Amazon’s Prime Video.

With strikes against AMPTP, some anticipated movies like “Avatar 3” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” had their premieres pushed back by years, while “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” is being delayed indefinitely.

Another big point the WGA made in the strike is the usage of AI in production. Recently AI has improved, and certain AI such as Chapt-GPT has been able to replace correspondents in show creation. The WGA however, wants AI to be used only as a tool that can help with research or facilitate script ideas and not as a tool to replace writers and directors. The big issue concerning the use of AI is the fact that many studios have not agreed to regulate it.

While the strike has resulted in some studios closing or reducing staff; shrinking pay, worsened working conditions and vulnerability to AI are all valid reasons why the WGA strike should be supported.

It seems like studios and production companies, like most corporations, want to make more money. They find a way to cut corners, and cutting paychecks seems like one of the easiest options now that there is stronger AI and online streaming. While the median pay for writers and producers has dropped by over 20% over the past decade, studios have reported increased profits. To many, this greed is inherently corrupt, and the strike needs to be continuously supported until a contract of better terms has been established. Shutting down Hollywood is the best tactic to show studio executives that actors and writers are the creative backbone that truly flows the entire industry, and deserve a return for what they have put in.

The WGA released a statement on Sept. 24, saying that a tentative agreement with AMPTP had been reached, but is “subject to drafting final contract language,” and has not disclosed what provisions made it into the preliminary contract. WGA members are still on strike, but the strike is expected to be over soon.