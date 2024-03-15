The new “Kung Fu Panda 4” movie: a journey of growth, self-realization and adventure [opinion]

When the creators announced the release of “Kung Fu Panda 4”, I was undeniably excited. Yet, I was nervous about how the film was going to measure up to its predecessors. I have loved the “Kung Fu Panda” series ever since the first movie, so naturally, I had high hopes for the new film. After watching the movie, I was thrilled with the outcome. I have followed this series since its debut in 2008. I was happy to see the connection between the characters and the full circle moment that the main character, Po (Jack Black), had.

At its core, the story of “Kung Fu Panda 4” is about self-discovery and growth. Throughout the movie, the filmmakers show Po’s development. From the first movie to now, we’ve seen Po as a clumsy panda who grew into a skillful and confident dragon warrior. After all his victories, the new movie wants him to choose a new dragon warrior. His journey of self-discovery continues to unfold. At the start of the film, we see Po not wanting to choose a new dragon warrior. He fears he can’t be the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. In the film, Po discovers his newest threat, the Chameleon. He sets out to find her and save the Valley of Peace. In hopes of saving his home, Po takes the help of a thief, Zhen, to voyage to Juniper City where the Chameleon lives. Along the way, Po and Zhen bond and teach each other methods that they specialize in. Po faced many challenges along the way. Despite these challenges, he was able to ensure the safety of the Valley of Peace while

Many important ideas reside in this movie. The concept of friendship is a prevalent theme that plays a major role in Po’s decision to choose his successor. The film also depicted a major theme of perseverance through Po and Zhen. They face many hardships to defeat the Chameleon and restore the Staff of Wisdom. The idea of love and bravery mesh together and are displayed through both of Po’s dads. They love Po unconditionally, leading them to go after him and keep him safe. Along the way, they show immense bravery to defeat obstacles blocking them from their son. These themes were shown throughout the movie in various situations and character interactions

The elements of the film that connected with me the most are the points where Po and Zhen display friendship, resilience, and bravery. Even through a newfound friendship, he found value in the witty fox to become an example of truth. We often don’t think of the idea that potential can be found in the most unexpected places. Zhen went from a thief in the Valley of Peace to a friend of the Dragon Warrior, learning the art of Kung Fu and the importance of friendship.

Overall, I am beyond pleased with the new film and I am glad that this film was made. It served as a full-circle moment for both Po and the fans of the Kung Fu Panda series. It is truly remarkable how the filmmakers were able to embed such a valuable lesson into a funny, charismatic and entertaining movie about our beloved panda and his journey of growth, self-realization and adventure.