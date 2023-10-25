Your source for CHS news

    Rho Kappa outlines their plans for the year

    Salima Sher
    October 25, 2023
    President+Anshika+Saxena+presents+the+clubs%E2%80%99+goals+for+the+year%2C+alongside+secretary+Katie+Russell+and+treasurer+Emily+Switzer.
    President Anshika Saxena presents the clubs’ goals for the year, alongside secretary Katie Russell and treasurer Emily Switzer.

    Rho Kappa held their first meeting of the year on Oct. 23 and began brainstorming historical debate topics. Historical debates will be a large part of future Rho Kappa meetings. Ideas brainstormed included, “World War I vs World War II: Which was more detrimental?” and “Roman Republic versus Roman Empire”.

    Anshika Saxena, Rho Kappa president and senior, said, “I think it’s going to be really fun to talk about things that we haven’t really talked about in other history classes or just having debates. There are so many debates in history that I’m really excited to unpack this year.”

    As for other plans for the year, Saxena said, “We are going to create a community to have fun and just talk about fun history because that’s the entire point of an honor’s society, to help people who need help with history and just create a fun community in the school.”

    Club sponsor John Carter said Rho Kappa has become more relaxed to encourage more students to get involved in meetings and club activities. The club has downsized from past years and will not be publishing newsletters this year.

     “We have fewer officers and a part of that is to try and get more ownership from the officers as we go forward throughout the rest of the year,” Carter said.

