Halloween+Candy+Tier+List

1
Related Posts:
- Q&A with students, discussing Halloween and Friday the 13th superstitions Senior Gabby Choi Do you have any plans for this Friday the 13th? I think this Friday I’m going to go visit the haunted house in my neighborhood. I’ve done it a couple of times in the past, but I’ve…
- Review: The most "wicked" movie to watch during Halloween [MUSE] Released two years ago, Cruella, a movie directed by Craig Gillespie, is a perfect movie for the spooky season. Gillespie captures the story behind Cruella’s evilness as we all know it and portrays it in a way that allows the…
- CHTV to improve future shows this semester CHTV launched the new school year by setting goals about improvements to their productions. In addition, CHTV hopes to increase the quality of their shows as well as create holiday-themed morning announcements, such as Halloween-themed shows. According to Zaynab Khan,…