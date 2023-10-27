Halloween+Candy+Tier+List

Q&A with students, discussing Halloween and Friday the 13th superstitions Senior Gabby Choi Do you have any plans for this Friday the 13th? I think this Friday I’m going to go visit the haunted house in my neighborhood. I’ve done it a couple of times in the past, but I’ve…

Review: The most "wicked" movie to watch during Halloween [MUSE] Released two years ago, Cruella, a movie directed by Craig Gillespie, is a perfect movie for the spooky season. Gillespie captures the story behind Cruella’s evilness as we all know it and portrays it in a way that allows the…