Opposing column: Chess shouldn’t be considered a sport, but an intellectual game

Chess is undoubtedly a complex and intellectually challenging game that has taken over minds for centuries. However, it has no right to be considered a sport. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, the definition of the word “sport” is “a game, competition, or activity needing physical effort and skill that is played or done according to rules, for enjoyment and/or as a job.” With this definition in mind, it’s clear that the essence of sports lies in physical prowess, athleticism and physical exertion. These are key components that chess lacks. Chess solely depends on mental acuity, which differentiates it from traditionally known sports such as soccer, baseball or hockey.

Although chess does not involve physical confrontation, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and 100 countries recognize chess as a sport that is included in the World Mind Sports Games. The IOC claims chess requires acute concentration, clever thinking and problem-solving skills. If this is the case, then why aren’t games such as Scrabble and Monopoly also considered sports, as skills like these are necessary to play? Games such as these should fall under the category of board or mind games. Chess is quite literally played on a checkered 8×8 grid with participants sitting down, and the extent of its physical strain is to lift and place a 1.5-ounce piece of plastic; therefore, physical ability is not necessary.

Moreover, the preparation that goes into chess tournaments compared to sports competitions is truly incomparable. Chess players focus on mental endurance and honing their craft with respect to their opening and endgame strategies. Though this requires skill, physical aspects are not incorporated into this preparation, which degrades its credibility as a sport. Athletes in conventional sports engage in sport-specific athletic training, which ranges from running laps to hitting the weight room. These skills improve an athlete’s physical endurance, strength or agility. This training regime is crucial for athletes as it targets specific athletic skills that athletes should be capable of. Although both activities require discipline and practice, training for chess is rudimentarily different as athletic ability is inessential.

Chess is a remarkable endeavor to participate in with its intellectual challenges and unique problem-solving; however, it lacks the foundational aspects of physicality that would make it a sport. Instead of forcing chess to fit in the conventional mold of a sport, it should be appreciated for the cognitive strategies and logical skills involved.

