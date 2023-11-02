Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

4
School board member Greg Brown questions the proposal introduced by Assistant Superintendent Thomas Oestereich. Brown said offering slightly higher salaries than the surrounding school districts is not enough to fill the lack of substitute teachers.

CCS school board adds changes to 2024-2025 Program of Studies, plans policy to minimize shortage of substitute teachers

5
Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

More in LITEBOX
Month In Review: August/September 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2023
More in Top Story
Members of the Latin Student Alliance dance to traditional Hispanic music at one of their meetings. I love dancing to traditional music, and just being a part of my culture, and embracing it, Queijo said.
Hispanic students, Spanish teacher discuss maintaining connections to heritage, learning about culture
Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor
Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

Month In Review: October 2023

Anuj Gupta, Grace Guo, Abigail Lee, Nora Mariano, and Zoe Tu
November 2, 2023
10.6.PinkoutGame.NoraM%281%29
Gallery14 Photos
Nora Mariano
Cheerleaders perform for the Pinkout Game on Oct 6. Pink Out is one of many themes students celebrate during football season.
1

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *