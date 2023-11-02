Month In Review: October 2023

Postcards from MUSE: Adventures of a Not-so-Adventurous National Park Visitor Hi guys! My name is Grace, one of the 2023-2024 MUSE editors! The following two weeks I’ll be going to the Grand Teton, Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks and I’ll be trying to take you along with me to get…

Review: Kathleen Glasgow writes poignant and hopeful like no other [MUSE] The saga of sad vacation books continues (see Review: “I’m Glad My Mom Died” not just your ordinary celebrity memoir [MUSE] for my winter break review!). I took “How to Make Friends with the Dark” by Kathleen Glasgow with me…