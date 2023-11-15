Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
School board member Greg Brown questions the proposal introduced by Assistant Superintendent Thomas Oestereich. Brown said offering slightly higher salaries than the surrounding school districts is not enough to fill the lack of substitute teachers.

CCS school board adds changes to 2024-2025 Program of Studies, plans policy to minimize shortage of substitute teachers

4
Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

5
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

More in Uncategorized
STEM Competition Clubs prepare for upcoming competitions, hosts meetings in November
Alia Karim, Social Studies captain and senior, studies for her subject area by reading through a textbook on United States history. This year, she will lead other Social Studies competitors in the practice invitationals and subsequent meets. “I’m looking forward to seeing what competitions will look like, as well as our team bonding activities and how our team dynamic will work when we do these competitions,” Karim said. “Who will answer these questions, and who will put themselves out there?”
Academic Super Bowl selects captains, prepares for competition season

    Fellowship of Christian Athletes to host Friendsgiving on Nov. 17

    November 15, 2023

    Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) to host a club Friendsgiving on Nov. 17.

    According to Connor Bradley, FCA sponsor and economics teacher, the mission of the FCA is to connect athletes from all different sports through their Christian faith. The club meets on Fridays at 8:15 a.m. in the Freshman Cafeteria and is part of a larger organization at the national and international levels.

    Bradley said, “I got involved (with sponsoring the FCA) about 10 years ago. It’s something I was involved in (when I was) in high school, so I had some familiarity with it. The teacher who had been leading (the FCA) left (this school) so I was able to step into that role. (I chose to sponsor the club) because I wanted to continue to provide that opportunity for students to have together.”

    Holden Mumau, FCA student leadership member and junior, said during club meetings the group typically starts with a game, and sometimes they will listen to a speaker or work on a biblical study and ask one another questions in regards to their faith.

    Mumau said, “The club is called the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, (but) we often joke that it’s the Fellowship of Christian Anyone. You don’t have to be an athlete, anyone can join and talk (about their faith). It’s a really awesome experience and I’d encourage anyone who’s thinking about it to come try it out.” By Mady Kiser

    0

    Related Posts:
    Leave a Comment
    HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
    Donate to HiLite
    $20
    $500
    Contributed
    Our Goal

    Comments (0)

    All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *