Fellowship of Christian Athletes to host Friendsgiving on Nov. 17

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) to host a club Friendsgiving on Nov. 17.

According to Connor Bradley, FCA sponsor and economics teacher, the mission of the FCA is to connect athletes from all different sports through their Christian faith. The club meets on Fridays at 8:15 a.m. in the Freshman Cafeteria and is part of a larger organization at the national and international levels.

Bradley said, “I got involved (with sponsoring the FCA) about 10 years ago. It’s something I was involved in (when I was) in high school, so I had some familiarity with it. The teacher who had been leading (the FCA) left (this school) so I was able to step into that role. (I chose to sponsor the club) because I wanted to continue to provide that opportunity for students to have together.”

Holden Mumau, FCA student leadership member and junior, said during club meetings the group typically starts with a game, and sometimes they will listen to a speaker or work on a biblical study and ask one another questions in regards to their faith.

Mumau said, “The club is called the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, (but) we often joke that it’s the Fellowship of Christian Anyone. You don’t have to be an athlete, anyone can join and talk (about their faith). It’s a really awesome experience and I’d encourage anyone who’s thinking about it to come try it out.” By Mady Kiser