Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
School board member Greg Brown questions the proposal introduced by Assistant Superintendent Thomas Oestereich. Brown said offering slightly higher salaries than the surrounding school districts is not enough to fill the lack of substitute teachers.

CCS school board adds changes to 2024-2025 Program of Studies, plans policy to minimize shortage of substitute teachers

4
Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

5
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

More in Games
Mini Crossword: November 7
Word Search: November 6
More in Uncategorized
New AP exam policy lowers cost for up to three tests
New AP exam policy lowers cost for up to three tests
Students, coach weigh benefits, harms of gym addiction
Students, coach weigh benefits, harms of gym addiction

Wordle: November 9

Roman Gralak
November 9, 2023

Check out the November 9 Wordle! Attempt to guess the mystery word in six guesses or less. Check back each day for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.

0

Related Posts:

  • Word Search: November 3 Check out the November 3 word search! Attempt to find all the words inside of the puzzle. Check out the games homepage for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.
  • Word Search: November 6 Check out the November 6 word search! Attempt to find all the words inside of the puzzle. Check out the games homepage for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.
  • Word Search: October 24 Check out the October 24 word search! Attempt to find all the words inside of the puzzle.Check out the games homepage for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *