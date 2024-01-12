Wordle: January 12

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school
Carmel Clay Schools to continue progress on Greyhound Activity Center construction
Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]
Palladiscope Show: Towering Nutcrackers
Ancestry.com's 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
Check out the January 12 Wordle! Attempt to guess the mystery word in six guesses or less. Check back each day for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *