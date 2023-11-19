Staff Editorial: CHS as a whole should be thankful for our schools

With this school being one of the most competitive schools in the state of Indiana, certain pressures can arise. According to IN.gov, our school offers 36 AP Courses, 20 IB courses, and also has a 97% graduation rate. Along with this, several state titles are achieved within our sport teams each year. The theater, orchestra, and choir departments almost always finish high placing in competitions. According to U.S. News, CHS is ranked #245 in STEM schools. The expectations are high, which causes many students to fall into a constant state of stress. One thing that can make or break a student is what their teachers say.

Although teachers undergo Professional Learning Community (PLC) training every year, sometimes an individual teacher will slip up and say something unfavorable. Some teachers will say that students may not be up to par with the intelligence levels that are assumed the students should have. This can cause distress to the student, especially if they are uncertain of their future with academics. Or even if they have a dream that they know will take time to obtain, saying something unfavorable to them can cause the student to become discouraged.

Although saying this, we believe the school should take a different point of view on this topic. With all the awards and credits that this school gets each year, we should be thankful. We should be thankful that the students in each class are able to go to a school with all these merits and awards. Be thankful that each staff member is able to be a part of this large community of excellent students and staff members. By changing our viewpoints when a student may be struggling in this atmosphere, it is good to look at the bigger picture. Just because an individual is struggling in the subject does not mean they are not contributing to the excellent high school community Carmel has cultured.

Some of these negative viewpoints that are created allows the student to feel discouraged about their abilities. It can cause them to always feel as if they are failing, or cannot keep up with what is expected of them. It can cause them to change career paths in order to please what they believe what is attainable for them.

This is not saying that all teachers say negative things towards their students, as many teachers are very supportive and are remembered throughout the rest of a student’s life. By looking at Carmel with gratitude, we are able to change the behavior toward others. Teachers should just be careful with their words, as you never know what it can do to an individual.

