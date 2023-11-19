Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

4
School board member Greg Brown questions the proposal introduced by Assistant Superintendent Thomas Oestereich. Brown said offering slightly higher salaries than the surrounding school districts is not enough to fill the lack of substitute teachers.

CCS school board adds changes to 2024-2025 Program of Studies, plans policy to minimize shortage of substitute teachers

5
With the death of a college student over a Panera Bread Charged Lemonade, companies should rethink advertising caffeine content

With the death of a college student over a Panera Bread Charged Lemonade, companies should rethink advertising caffeine content

More in PERSPECTIVES
As Black Friday approaches, consumers to shop locally, eliminate fast fashion
As Black Friday approaches, consumers to shop locally, eliminate fast fashion
With the death of a college student over a Panera Bread Charged Lemonade, companies should rethink advertising caffeine content
With the death of a college student over a Panera Bread Charged Lemonade, companies should rethink advertising caffeine content

Staff Editorial: CHS as a whole should be thankful for our schools

HiLite Staff
November 19, 2023
Staff+Editorial%3A+CHS+as+a+whole+should+be+thankful+for+our+schools

With this school being one of the most competitive schools in the state of Indiana, certain pressures can arise. According to IN.gov, our school offers 36 AP Courses, 20 IB courses, and also has a 97% graduation rate. Along with this, several state titles are achieved within our sport teams each year. The theater, orchestra, and choir departments almost always finish high placing in competitions. According to U.S. News, CHS is ranked #245 in STEM schools. The expectations are high, which causes many students to fall into a constant state of stress. One thing that can make or break a student is what their teachers say.
Although teachers undergo Professional Learning Community (PLC) training every year, sometimes an individual teacher will slip up and say something unfavorable. Some teachers will say that students may not be up to par with the intelligence levels that are assumed the students should have. This can cause distress to the student, especially if they are uncertain of their future with academics. Or even if they have a dream that they know will take time to obtain, saying something unfavorable to them can cause the student to become discouraged.
Although saying this, we believe the school should take a different point of view on this topic. With all the awards and credits that this school gets each year, we should be thankful. We should be thankful that the students in each class are able to go to a school with all these merits and awards. Be thankful that each staff member is able to be a part of this large community of excellent students and staff members. By changing our viewpoints when a student may be struggling in this atmosphere, it is good to look at the bigger picture. Just because an individual is struggling in the subject does not mean they are not contributing to the excellent high school community Carmel has cultured.
Some of these negative viewpoints that are created allows the student to feel discouraged about their abilities. It can cause them to always feel as if they are failing, or cannot keep up with what is expected of them. It can cause them to change career paths in order to please what they believe what is attainable for them.
This is not saying that all teachers say negative things towards their students, as many teachers are very supportive and are remembered throughout the rest of a student’s life. By looking at Carmel with gratitude, we are able to change the behavior toward others. Teachers should just be careful with their words, as you never know what it can do to an individual.

1

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Read this story in The Source App...

Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *