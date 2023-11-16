CHS students try to name each other’s favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds

Your source for CHS news

TRENDING STORIES
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

School board member Greg Brown questions the proposal introduced by Assistant Superintendent Thomas Oestereich. Brown said offering slightly higher salaries than the surrounding school districts is not enough to fill the lack of substitute teachers.

CCS school board adds changes to 2024-2025 Program of Studies, plans policy to minimize shortage of substitute teachers

Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Sophomore Bhavana Rupakala participates in an Indian cultural event called “Annaprasana”, in which infants choose objects that are supposed to indicate their future careers. Rupakala said most people she met in the United States were friendly toward her. (Submitted Photo: Bhavana Rupakala)
Students, counselor discuss experiences faced by immigrant students in Carmel
Grace Guo & Ayaan Nadeem
Students, communications chair discuss skewed perspectives that come from polarization of social media
The “Puffs” cast performs in a dress rehearsal for the play on Nov. 8. The play is presented by the CHS Theatre and Film department. It was a parody of “Harry Potter,” the novel series. The show is sold out and will play from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11 in the Studio Theatre.
PUFFS Photo Gallery

CHS students try to name each other’s favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds

Emma Hu and Jasmine Y. Zhang
November 16, 2023
