Review: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault tracks are some of the best on the album [MUSE]

Almost a month after the album was released and even being a self-proclaimed Swiftie, I have yet to listen to the re-recorded songs on “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift as much as I’ve listened to the five new “From the Vault” songs. I grew up alongside the original “1989” album and I figured the new version of the album would spark a sense of nostalgia while listening to Swift’s mature voice singing these songs from my childhood. Although the re-recorded tracks are almost as good as I imagined, the real stars of the show are the vault tracks.

Starting off with the most curiosity-inducing vault track from the album, “‘Slut!’” stirred up conversation within the Swiftie community. Many were debating as to whether the track would be gut-wrenching or angsty, and I am happy to report it is neither of those. “‘Slut!’” perfectly describes love blossoming despite what the outside world thinks of it. As Swift sings, “But if I’m all dressed up/They might as well be looking at us/And if they call me a slut/You know it might be worth it for once,” she emphasizes her priorities of love over public view. These lyrics are honest and vulnerable, especially knowing about Swift’s past, specifically in the early 2010s.

Moving on to my favorite of the vault tracks, “Say Don’t Go” is a heartbreaking, well-produced and breathtaking track. Although the lyrics aren’t the most intelligent or impressive words she’s ever sung, they definitely pack a punch. The song encapsulates the feeling of slow-burn loss while having a gut feeling a relationship of any kind is going to end. In spite of having a mid-tempo, almost upbeat feeling at times, this track still provides a sense of heartache, being the perfect addition to an album like “1989”.

Track 21, “Is It Over Now?” not only has clever placement, as it is the last track on the new album but also connects almost perfectly with Swift’s previously released songs, “Out of the Woods” and “I Wish You Would”. Personally, this track is the most fitting of the vault tracks with the “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album. The synth-pop production goes well with the vibes of the album as a whole. Nevertheless, this song has created a lot of talk within the Swiftie community about possible and probable meanings that Swift has clearly shown she is not afraid to hold back anymore, as she has grown up and grown away from the drama of the early 2010s.