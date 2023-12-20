Releasing+new+television+series+offer+more+material+to+enjoy

For many years, there has been an ongoing debate for people who watch shows on streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more. Should the writers continue writing seasons for older shows, or should they focus on creating new shows for people around the world to enjoy? The answer is, ultimately, writing new shows.

To start, prolonging old shows by continuously adding new seasons or spinoffs based off of the same plot, characters and themes makes the content repetitive and boring. Each new episode becomes incredibly predictable for the watcher and makes them lose enjoyment quickly. Furthermore, spinoffs often don’t live up to expectations, with fans saying they should have just stopped with the original. When this happens to me, I find that I end up abandoning the show entirely. On the flip side, creating a new series gives people fresh new content to enjoy, with new ideas and characters.

Another reason why the producers of a show should create new series instead of new seasons is that it leaves the watcher with a good ending. Many shows continue to “milk” the franchise over and over again. While the show producers had a good start in the beginning, the show as a whole starts to go downhill because of this. Now, instead of stopping with a good ending, the viewer is left on a bad note.

Ultimately, creating new shows brings a greater sense of enjoyment to the person watching the shows and allows them to experience new and innovative plots, rather than continuously having to watch the same one over and over again. Creating new shows will stop people from experiencing disappointment when bad spin-offs come out and let the original show have a good ending.



The views in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Ayaan Nadeem at [email protected].