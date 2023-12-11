Opposing column: The original Hunger Games movies are better than the new one

The original Hunger Games movies hold a unique place in the hearts of many fans and are commonly recognized as some of the best book-based films of all time. As conversations sparked of the newer adaption, “The Ballad of the Songbirds & Snakes,” emerged, comparisons between the two iterations inevitably arose. This prompted debates about the quality of the classics versus the new movie.

The original Hunger Games was a trilogy, consisting of “The Hunger Games”, “Catching Fire” and “Mockingjay.” These movies instantly struck a chord with fans as each made its mark, not only as excellent and entertaining films, but also as a in-depth reflections of societal issues, resilience and the importance of human spirit. These films provided fans with a depiction of a dystopian world that ultimately reflected the complexities of our reality. The classics excelled in portraying the evolution of Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence). Director Gary Ross did an excellent job depicting this. Her journey wasn’t just about survival; rather, it also consisted of Katniss navigating many moral dilemmas throughout the games. She understands the importance of sacrifice and the weight of responsibility throughout the trilogy, and Lawrence’s portrayal of this character infused a sense of strength and vulnerability in a survival-based world. The emotional depth of the relationships, particularly between Katniss, Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) and Gale (Liam Hemsworth), resonated deeply with audience members. The complexities of love, friendship and loyalty were shown in a gut-wrenching and relatable manner, adding layers of depth to the film.

Moreover, the cinematography of the original trilogy extraordinarily captured the difference between Panem and the Capitol. The abundance of supplies in the Capitol was contrasted by the stark poverty of the Districts, shown incredibly and vividly in the film, immersing audiences in the reality of the characters.

While “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” provided a deeper understanding of the history of Panem, it leaks the emotional resonance the original films had. The newer adaptations struggle to capture the same intensity and depth that made the original movies so memorable. Some people believe that the pace of the newer movie seemed rushed, not leaving enough time for the character to develop. The intricacies of the relationships formed in the original movies was not seen in this newer film. Furthermore, the visual excitement of the original movies seems unmatched. Although the newer adaptation attempts to delve into the lore of Panem’s history, it lacks the same immersive experience that made the original trilogy so visually appealing.

Ultimately, the debate between the old and new Hunger Games movies boils down to more than just aspects of cinematography and storyline. The classics weren’t just films that were produced; rather, they were a phenomenal experience that resonated deeply with audiences. While the newer adaptation has its merits, it struggles to capture the same magic that made the originals a timeless cinematic experience.

