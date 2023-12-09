Women’s wrestling team to compete at Lebanon Invitational on Dec. 9

Daniela Ramirez wrestles her opponent at Ben Davis Invitational. Ramirez said wrestling brings out the best in her.

The women’s wrestling team will compete at Lebanon Invitational on Dec. 9.

Daniela Ramirez, wrestler and sophomore said wrestling has taught her many lessons that are applicable to her everyday life.

“What I hope to gain (from wrestling) is experience, strength and a strong mentality,” she said. “I hope to become very tough so I can endure what the world throws at me.”

Head Coach Ed Pendoski said wrestling is a learning process the team is still getting used to.

“Wrestling is a really weird thing. A very famous guy, Dan Gable, said ‘Once you’ve wrestled, everything else is easy’,” Pendoski said. “So, for the group of girls that are on the program right now, our goal for them is for them to sit back and enjoy that process. They are doing things that are very hard and so what we say to them everyday when they leave practice is ‘don’t go home happy, go home satisfied’.”

Additionally, Ramirez said wrestling is a large faucet of her confidence.

“My favorite part of wrestling is the discipline and the dedication of the sport. Especially knowing that wrestling is an individual sport and your performance and fight on the mat is a reflection of your hard work in practice,” she said.