Artist’s Association holiday meeting on Dec. 12

Artist’s Association is having its meeting of the month on Dec. 12, which will be the last meeting of the year. In light of the winter season, the club is planning a holiday themed meeting.

Terri Xie, Artist’s Association president and senior said aside from holiday candy and hot chocolate being provided, the club is doing holiday prompts.

“We are letting club members draw scenarios of themselves as reindeer and snowmen and I think we might be making paper snowflakes that we can hang up in the school library,” Xie said.

Andrew Murray, club sponsor and visual arts teacher, said he is happy to finally be able to put the club’s artwork in the Carmel Clay Public Library.

“It was a long wait, but we are finally getting student artworks into the library,” Murray said. “The students just have to bring their finished pieces or sketches they want to have on display and I hold all the art in my room where our club officers frame it.”

Ren Olson, co-president and senior said they are anticipating a greater amount of art submissions for display next year.

“This year the people in our club haven’t really submitted as many pieces, but I’m pretty sure the amount of submissions will accumulate throughout the next semester as they usually do,” Olson said. “Either way, we’ve been getting more students to enjoy sharing their art within the club which is the main goal right now.” By Lily Hao