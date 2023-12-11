Artist’s Association holiday meeting on Dec. 12

  • NEXT LATE START IS DEC. 13
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Grace Guo & Ayaan Nadeem
Students, communications chair discuss skewed perspectives that come from polarization of social media
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Students, teacher examine glorification of historical figures
While climate change awareness has risen, groups work to help find ways to take action
Mickey Turns 95
Striking Out
Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust
Rising Above
Happy Hangul Day
Second languages should be welcomed by society to preserve cultural identity
Boycotts, while simplistic, remain effective
Winter approaching, ways to combat seasonal depression
AI prevalence increasing, teachers should caution plagiarism allegations
As surge of movie adaptations of concerts are released, all fans gain access to concert experience
Brandy Ostojic, CHTV advisor checks in on the students work for their upcoming show. Ostojic said the senior show will be released Dec 8.
CHTV to release their last show for the year
Caption: Carmel Ambassador members practice for Holiday Spectacular shows coming up. The shows will be Dec. 6 to 10 times vary based on the day.
Carmel choirs to perform in Holiday Spectacular shows this week
Sock monkeys are sold for a 45 dollar adoption fee at the Green Gift Shop at CCPL on Nov. 30 from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m.
CCPL Green Gift Shop Photo Gallery
December 2023 News Briefs
Junior Macie Barth checks out the Green Gift Shop information page on the CCPL website. The page contains information regarding timings, items being sold, and additional library services that are a part of the event. “I can’t wait to check out the library sale on second-hand books for the shop,” Barth said.
Carmel Clay Public Library to host Green Gift Shop on Nov. 30
Senior Sandra Yang distributes flyers during the Computer Science Honors Society meeting on Nov. 27th, 2023. The flyers promote our upcoming Hour of Code event, which we will hold during computer science education week, said Yang.
As Computer Science Education Week nears, computer science education continues to adapt and expand
Sophomore Georgia Estrada browses through Pinterest to find vegetarian thanksgiving recipes. “However (my family) does make sure that there are protein-based options there, but it does also feel kind of restricted since whatever we make is normally in a limited amount, so generally when other people have Thanksgiving leftovers I generally don’t because mine is made in smaller portions said Estrada.
Due to dietary restrictions, students, become more cautious during holiday meals
Senior Zoey Hornback, House of Representatives Cabinet Member organizes donation items to send to sick children at the Riley Children’s Hospital. Giving back to your community allows you to become a better person, said Hornback.
As the giving season approaches, young people give back in rising numbers
Junior Madi Fleischer poses for photos, showing her continuous glucose monitor. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve just gotten used to it. It’s not anything different anymore, because it is just part of my day-to-day life. I don’t really think of it as anything different,” she said. (Submitted Photo: Madi Fleicher)
Students, nurse discuss struggle with diabetes
Junior Ariyanna O’Neal drawing for her Human Body System notes. “I love how Carmel is able to offer classes that can get you a headstart on your career path,” ONeal said.
Students, teacher share experiences across state education systems
Daniela Ramirez wrestles her opponent at Ben Davis Invitational. Ramirez said wrestling brings out the best in her.
Women’s wrestling team to compete at Lebanon Invitational on Dec. 9
Bellotti squares up against her opponent during a match. Bellotti said invitationals are busy days, but said the satisfaction that comes out of winning is unbeatable. 
Women’s wrestling team to compete at Ben Davis on Dec. 2
Members of the wrestling team work on cardio during practice on Nov. 29. Head Coach Ed Pendoski said cardiovascular endurance is one of the most important aspects of wrestling,
Men’s wrestling prepares for meet against Westfield
Athletes, tennis coach reflect on benefits of sports-related technology
Football vs. Basketball: What to Watch?
Opposing column: The new Hunger Games movies have better development
Opposing column: The original Hunger Games movies are better than the new one
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Sophie Petee performs her solo in Christmas Tree Farm. The song was performed by Expressions B specifically and was choreographed by Brooke Smolde.
Q&A with students over Holiday Spectacular
Students, teacher reflect on Matthew Perry’s legacy and public reaction to celebrity death
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Haylie said that ballet is an art form to be shared with others.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Sophomore Lilliana Cate works on ideas for her business, “Pink Lemon Boutique.” Cate worked on her business regularly at school on her computer and phone. Cate’s business can be found at @shoppinklemonboutique on Instagram and TikTok.
Students, teacher discuss experiences, benefits of student-owned small businesses
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Haylie said that ballet is an art form to be shared with others.
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
Sophomore Anoushka Jena poses in her dobok for Taekwondo. Doboks are worn traditionally in Korean martial arts.
Q&A with sophomore Anoushka Jena, Taekwondo, discipline, learning transferable skills
Senior Anabelle Yang holds her finished croissants. She said she enjoys baking French breads and pastries.
Q&A with senior Anabelle Yang, baking, exercising creativity, personality
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Humans of CHS: What do you do with your TCP time?
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2023
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Hello MUSE: Ready for your 2023 Wrapped? [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Wordle: December 11
Crossword: December 8
Wordle: December 6
Mini Crossword: December 5
Word Search: December 3
Members of the GAC listen to president Ashlyn Walker speak during a meeting. The club has been advocating for the implementation of solar panels since the beginning of the school year.
Green Action Club continues with annual Holiday Lights Drive, continues to push for solar panel implementation
    Artist’s Association holiday meeting on Dec. 12

    December 11, 2023

    Artist’s Association is having its meeting of the month on Dec. 12, which will be the last meeting of the year. In light of the winter season, the club is planning a holiday themed meeting.

    Terri Xie, Artist’s Association president and senior said aside from holiday candy and hot chocolate being provided, the club is doing holiday prompts.

    “We are letting club members draw scenarios of themselves as reindeer and snowmen and I think we might be making paper snowflakes that we can hang up in the school library,” Xie said.

    Andrew Murray, club sponsor and visual arts teacher, said he is happy to finally be able to put the club’s artwork in the Carmel Clay Public Library.

    “It was a long wait, but we are finally getting student artworks into the library,” Murray said. “The students just have to bring their finished pieces or sketches they want to have on display and I hold all the art in my room where our club officers frame it.”

    Ren Olson, co-president and senior said they are anticipating a greater amount of art submissions for display next year.

    “This year the people in our club haven’t really submitted as many pieces, but I’m pretty sure the amount of submissions will accumulate throughout the next semester as they usually do,” Olson said. “Either way, we’ve been getting more students to enjoy sharing their art within the club which is the main goal right now.” By Lily Hao

