STAFF EDITORIAL: CHS should be commended for ensuring diverse class options for students

This school has done an exceptional job of providing its students with diverse, unique courses, and it has only continued that legacy heading into the 2024-2025 school year. Ranked #6 in Indiana for its academic prowess and AP offerings, CHS already offers its students hundreds of course selections. The addition of classes like AP Precalculus, Arabic and Dance Performance, among others, will only add to that success.

As this school continues to diversify its course selections, students have more unique learning opportunities to learn about specialized subjects. A lot of these new courses teach about different career paths, allowing students to investigate their different interests. These courses touch on specific careers that most schools do not give students an opportunity to dive into. Dance, graphic design, exercise science and finance and investment are just a few of the careers students can learn more about.

Beyond career planning, adding Arabic and Spanish classes for native-speakers gives students the ability to have spaces where they can speak with similar students. Not only will this grant students the ability to practice their native language with others like them, but it will also allow them to learn more than they would in a standard class here, which may lead them to have better communication with family and friends.

The process of students figuring out what they want to do for a living is a struggle that extends into adulthood. This school’s expanding class list grants students the opportunity to explore different careers starting as freshmen, setting them ahead of the masses. Data consistently show that the typical high school prepares too many students for the one-third of jobs that require the most basic high school education (or less), and too few students for the two-thirds that require an advanced certification or postsecondary degree (SREB, 2020). Thus, this school’s constant effort to make course offerings as varied as possible is quite an accomplishment, and we commend school leaders for these new additions and their commitment to excellence at CHS.