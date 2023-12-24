Palladiscope Show: Towering Nutcrackers

Students, German teacher praise Carmel’s new German sister city, talk about cultural exchange Carmel has established a new sister city partnership with the city of Seiffen, Germany. Seiffen is Carmel’s seventh sister city, and the partnership was made official in early November. German teacher Angelika Becker said the reason the sister city partnership…

Students, debate coach say participation in activities centered around political issues may lead to greater… Ridhi Dondeti, member of CHS debate team and senior, said she increased her engagement in politics specifically during her high school years. “A lot of (my involvement in civic engagement/political awareness) happened more in high school years, especially in (my)…