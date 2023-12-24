Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories

Holiday spirit diminished by looming A.C.E.'s With the holidays coming up, the magic of Christmas has been replaced by the stress of the A.C.E schedule. This school's finals consist of tests, projects or presentations. The exams given by teachers prior to winter break are the most…

Q&A with students over Holiday Spectacular Kate Ronco, New Edition Member and junior What is your favorite memory of being in Holiday Spectacular? I think just the time with the choir in between the numbers. We’re all in a big room together and we just kind…