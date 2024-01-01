Q&A with students over reverse new year resolutions

Sophomore Luke Boyce

What is something that you will continue doing in the new year that is a habit this year?

Something I’ll continue doing in the new year that’s already a habit this year is waking up at 7:50 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. I started giving myself an extra 10 minutes in the morning a couple of months ago, and I love having this time in the morning to lay in bed and collect my thoughts for the day before I get up and move.

What is a New Year’s resolution that you upheld this year?

One New Year’s resolution that I upheld this year was that I wanted to be more involved in activities at CHS. I’d say that I did a really good job of that because I’m involved a lot in performing arts and love spending my evenings at the high school with friends, doing what I love.

What is a New Year’s resolution that you weren’t able to keep and why?

One resolution that I wasn’t able to keep this year was doing my homework right when I got home. I wanted to go into the new year trying to be good about doing my homework as my first priority, but sometimes I get distracted with other things or want to relax after finishing my activities.

Do you believe in New Year’s resolutions?

I believe in resolutions, but I don’t think they necessarily need to be on the new year. You can always make time to improve yourself and can adjust your goals as necessary.

What is your reverse resolution for the upcoming year (what is something you want to discontinue)?

A reverse resolution that I have for the year is comparing myself to other people. Sometimes I weigh my accomplishments up against other peoples’ and end up feeling lesser about myself, so I’d like to stop doing that and start appreciating my own personal achievements and growth.

Junior Eesha Singh

What is somethhing that you will continue doing in the new year that is a habit this year?

Something that I will continue doing in the new year is journaling, like trying to journal my thoughts and my feelings every once in a while is really beneficial and I liked that practice, so i’ll probably take that into the next year.

What is a New Year’s resolution that you upheld this year?

A resolution that I upheld for myself this year was to spend less time on my phone and be more present, in general, like with my friends and family, like trying to, not only spend time on my academics, but also making sure that designate time for my social life, because that’s equally as important.

What is a New Year’s resolution that you weren’t able to keep and why?

A resolution I failed was to keep my room clean, like all the time, so I still need to work on that. And, another resolution that I failed was not getting stressed as easily, so academic pressure, not getting to me, that’s something I still need to work on and I’ll be taking that into the next year.

Do you believe in New Year’s resolutions?

I absolutely believe in resolutions. The new year is like a new page for me and literally everyone else in society, so I think it makes it a lot easier for you to feel like you’re not alone in trying to take on the rest of the resolutions that you want to work on yourself with, especially because everyone else is going through the same thing at the same time. So, I think New Year’s resolutions are a really good practice.

What is your reverse resolution for the upcoming year (what is something you want to discontinue)?

Something that I want to discontinue, my reverse resolution, is watching youtube shorts.

Senior Amanda Pan

What is something that you will continue doing in the new year that is a habit this year?

I think a habit that I have currently is doing my own laundry. I started this year because I’m going to college soon so it’s just something that I wanted to start.

What is a New Year’s resolution that you upheld this year?

A New Year’s resolution that I upheld this year was getting my homework done on time.

What is a New Year’s resolution that you weren’t able to keep and why?

As resolution that I wasn’t able to keep was probably continuing to drive safely without any consequences because I crashed my car this summer

Do you believe in New Year’s resolutions?

Yeah, I feel like they work for some people and like it gives a lot of structure in your life, so I would say yeah.

What is your reverse resolution for the upcoming year (what is something you want to discontinue)?

Probably just like rotting in bed and scrolling on my phone all the time.