Q&A with students over reverse new year resolutions

Ancestry.coms 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Grace Guo & Ayaan Nadeem
Students, communications chair discuss skewed perspectives that come from polarization of social media
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Students, teacher examine glorification of historical figures
Spelling It Out
Pure Imagination
Mickey Turns 95
Striking Out
Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust
Film-watching techniques for coaches should be permitted with regulation
Holiday spirit diminished by looming A.C.E.s
Sequels are beneficial to both viewers, studios
Releasing new television series offer more material to enjoy
Staff Editorial: CHS should be commended for ensuring diverse class options for students
The Palladium adds a new Palladiscope experience, The Towering Nutcracker, which is displayed from Nov. 15, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024. This experience was showcased as a magical backdrop to the Christkindlmarkt and the Ice at Carter Green.
Palladiscope Show: Towering Nutcrackers
Q&A with Race Director Todd Oliver about Donut 5K on Dec. 23
Students, German teacher praise Carmel’s new German sister city, talk about cultural exchange
Greta Griffin (left), HSTNG secretary and junior, Cocoa Kubo (middle), HSTNG president and junior, and Arya Patel (right), HSTNG treasurer and junior, look over their presentation for the club meeting on Dec. 14. Kubo said, I decided to start the club because I’m really interested in things like true crime as well as just advocating for my community.
Club Spotlight: Help Save the Next Girl
Arabic to be added to course offerings next year, students, department head, weigh in on decision
Senior Sandra Yang distributes flyers during the Computer Science Honors Society meeting on Nov. 27th, 2023. The flyers promote our upcoming Hour of Code event, which we will hold during computer science education week, said Yang.
As Computer Science Education Week nears, computer science education continues to adapt and expand
Sophomore Georgia Estrada browses through Pinterest to find vegetarian thanksgiving recipes. “However (my family) does make sure that there are protein-based options there, but it does also feel kind of restricted since whatever we make is normally in a limited amount, so generally when other people have Thanksgiving leftovers I generally don’t because mine is made in smaller portions said Estrada.
Due to dietary restrictions, students, become more cautious during holiday meals
Senior Zoey Hornback, House of Representatives Cabinet Member organizes donation items to send to sick children at the Riley Children’s Hospital. Giving back to your community allows you to become a better person, said Hornback.
As the giving season approaches, young people give back in rising numbers
Junior Madi Fleischer poses for photos, showing her continuous glucose monitor. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve just gotten used to it. It’s not anything different anymore, because it is just part of my day-to-day life. I don’t really think of it as anything different,” she said. (Submitted Photo: Madi Fleicher)
Students, nurse discuss struggle with diabetes
Junior Ariyanna O’Neal drawing for her Human Body System notes. “I love how Carmel is able to offer classes that can get you a headstart on your career path,” ONeal said.
Students, teacher share experiences across state education systems
Daniela Ramirez wrestles her opponent at Ben Davis Invitational. Ramirez said wrestling brings out the best in her.
Women’s wrestling team to compete at Lebanon Invitational on Dec. 9
Bellotti squares up against her opponent during a match. Bellotti said invitationals are busy days, but said the satisfaction that comes out of winning is unbeatable. 
Women’s wrestling team to compete at Ben Davis on Dec. 2
Members of the wrestling team work on cardio during practice on Nov. 29. Head Coach Ed Pendoski said cardiovascular endurance is one of the most important aspects of wrestling,
Men’s wrestling prepares for meet against Westfield
Athletes, tennis coach reflect on benefits of sports-related technology
Football vs. Basketball: What to Watch?
Q&A with students over reverse new year resolutions
Students, teacher consider Rotten Tomatoes as a reference, not an absolute source
HiLite staffers Ella Guo and Safiya Ilmudeen take a food tour of Carmel Christkindlmarkt
Q&A with students over Spotify Wrapped
A group take a selfie in one of the tree light arches at the Christkindlmarkt on Dec. 9. The market was a great place to take friends and family for a festive outing and aesthetic pictures.
Christkindlmarkt Photo Gallery
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
Students, counselors discuss motives for, benefits of early graduation for upperclassmen
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Haylie said that ballet is an art form to be shared with others.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Haylie said that ballet is an art form to be shared with others.
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
Sophomore Anoushka Jena poses in her dobok for Taekwondo. Doboks are worn traditionally in Korean martial arts.
Q&A with sophomore Anoushka Jena, Taekwondo, discipline, learning transferable skills
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2023
Video Review: Carmel Christkindlmarkt offers solid sweet treats [MUSE]
Review: Greys Anatomy is a true legacy [MUSE]
Review: Tate McRae’s sophomore album “THINK LATER” shows modest improvement, doesn’t display musical identity [MUSE]
Review: “The Other Zoey” really should have been a Christmas movie [MUSE]
Review: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie accurately captures the essence of the real show because of the fans [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Sophie Petee performs her solo in Christmas Tree Farm. The song was performed by Expressions B specifically and was choreographed by Brooke Smolde.
Q&A with students over Holiday Spectacular

Q&A with students over reverse new year resolutions

Mansi Indarapu
January 1, 2024

Sophomore Luke Boyce

What is something that you will continue doing in the new year that is a habit this year?

Something I’ll continue doing in the new year that’s already a habit this year is waking up at 7:50 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. I started giving myself an extra 10 minutes in the morning a couple of months ago, and I love having this time in the morning to lay in bed and collect my thoughts for the day before I get up and move.

What is a New Year’s resolution that you upheld this year?

One New Year’s resolution that I upheld this year was that I wanted to be more involved in activities at CHS. I’d say that I did a really good job of that because I’m involved a lot in performing arts and love spending my evenings at the high school with friends, doing what I love.

What is a New Year’s resolution that you weren’t able to keep and why?

One resolution that I wasn’t able to keep this year was doing my homework right when I got home. I wanted to go into the new year trying to be good about doing my homework as my first priority, but sometimes I get distracted with other things or want to relax after finishing my activities. 

Do you believe in New Year’s resolutions?

I believe in resolutions, but I don’t think they necessarily need to be on the new year. You can always make time to improve yourself and can adjust your goals as necessary. 

What is your reverse resolution for the upcoming year (what is something you want to discontinue)?

A reverse resolution that I have for the year is comparing myself to other people. Sometimes I weigh my accomplishments up against other peoples’ and end up feeling lesser about myself, so I’d like to stop doing that and start appreciating my own personal achievements and growth. 

 

Junior Eesha Singh

What is somethhing that you will continue doing in the new year that is a habit this year?

Something that I will continue doing in the new year is journaling, like trying to journal my thoughts and my feelings every once in a while is really beneficial and I liked that practice, so i’ll probably take that into the next year.

What is a New Year’s resolution that you upheld this year?

A resolution that I upheld for myself this year was to spend less time on my phone and be more present, in general, like with my friends and family, like trying to, not only spend time on my academics, but also making sure that designate time for my social life, because that’s equally as important.

What is a New Year’s resolution that you weren’t able to keep and why?

A resolution I failed was to keep my room clean, like all the time, so I still need to work on that. And, another resolution that I failed was not getting stressed as easily, so academic pressure, not getting to me, that’s something I still need to work on and I’ll be taking that into the next year. 

Do you believe in New Year’s resolutions?

I absolutely believe in resolutions. The new year is like a new page for me and literally everyone else in society, so I think it makes it a lot easier for you to feel like you’re not alone in trying to take on the rest of the resolutions that you want to work on yourself with, especially because everyone else is going through the same thing at the same time. So, I think New Year’s resolutions are a really good practice. 

What is your reverse resolution for the upcoming year (what is something you want to discontinue)?

Something that I want to discontinue, my reverse resolution, is watching youtube shorts. 

 

Senior Amanda Pan

What is something that you will continue doing in the new year that is a habit this year?

I think a habit that I have currently is doing my own laundry. I started this year because I’m going to college soon so it’s just something that I wanted to start.

What is a New Year’s resolution that you upheld this year?

A New Year’s resolution that I upheld this year was getting my homework done on time.

What is a New Year’s resolution that you weren’t able to keep and why?

As resolution that I wasn’t able to keep was probably continuing to drive safely without any consequences because I crashed my car this summer

Do you believe in New Year’s resolutions?

Yeah, I feel like they work for some people and like it gives a lot of structure in your life, so I would say yeah.

What is your reverse resolution for the upcoming year (what is something you want to discontinue)?

Probably just like rotting in bed and scrolling on my phone all the time.

