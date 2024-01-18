Phones at concerts; keeping memories or distracting

Coordinators for the Bruno Mars concert, which is scheduled to arrive in the United States next month, won’t be allowing recording devices for the concert. Mars is part of a growing number of artists, including Bob Dylan, Beyonce, and The Lumineers, who have begun this practice.

But phones at concerts help keep the memories alive and are a way for you to look back on the great times you had when at the event. Recording these amazing memories you may have either with family or friends can be kept longer and then help relive these moments. Without being able to record patrons do not really get the same feeling from the concert, even if the said artist decided to film it for you.

Although, some people may just sit and check their phones at concerts and not really pay attention to the artist and everything happening around them; they are not living in the moment. I think that people should only use their phones to record important moments that they want to keep forever, but still be able to enjoy the concert experience and be in the moment.

The views in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Ava Reddick at [email protected].