Review: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” might not be the adaptation book fans were hoping for [MUSE]

  • THE WALK OF CHAMPIONS WILL BE RESECHEDULED
  • THE WINTER FORMAL HAS BEEN RESECHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, FEB. 10 FROM 8 TO 10 P.M.
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION CROWN AWARD FINALIST
  • IN CASES OF INCLEMENT WEATHER, SCHOOL DELAYS AND CLOSURES WILL BE SENT OUT BY CCS VIA EMAIL, SMS OR PHONE CALLS
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students
Ancestry.coms 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
Ancestry.com’s 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Grace Guo & Ayaan Nadeem
Students, communications chair discuss skewed perspectives that come from polarization of social media
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Spelling It Out
Spelling It Out
Pure Imagination
Pure Imagination
Mickey Turns 95
Mickey Turns 95
Striking Out
Striking Out
Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust
Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust
Phones at concerts; keeping memories or distracting
Phones at concerts; keeping memories or distracting
Film-watching techniques for coaches should be permitted with regulation
Film-watching techniques for coaches should be permitted with regulation
Holiday spirit diminished by looming A.C.E.s
Holiday spirit diminished by looming A.C.E.’s
Sequels are beneficial to both viewers, studios
Sequels are beneficial to both viewers, studios
Releasing new television series offer more material to enjoy
Releasing new television series offer more material to enjoy
Elegant Ice Creations workers sculpt a reindeer on Jan. 19 at the Arts & Design District. From 4 to 8 p.m., the artists worked on and showcased their ice carvings.
Carmel’s Festival of Ice to present art to community from Jan. 19 to 21
January 2024 Interactive News Briefs
January 2024 Interactive News Briefs
The Palladium adds a new Palladiscope experience, The Towering Nutcracker, which is displayed from Nov. 15, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024. This experience was showcased as a magical backdrop to the Christkindlmarkt and the Ice at Carter Green.
Palladiscope Show: Towering Nutcrackers
Q&A with Race Director Todd Oliver about Donut 5K on Dec. 23
Q&A with Race Director Todd Oliver about Donut 5K on Dec. 23
Students, German teacher praise Carmel’s new German sister city, talk about cultural exchange
Students, German teacher praise Carmel’s new German sister city, talk about cultural exchange
Senior Roohi Sanka researches for her class project for her PLTW: Medical Interventions class on Jan. 10, 2024. Many students who want to go into pharmacy and nursing careers take this class to fulfill their prerequisites.
In light of National Health Awareness month, students, teachers discuss what motivates them to pursue careers in pharmacy and nursing
Senior Renee Kim writes a letter to her penpal in Japan. “Writing letters is honestly my favorite part, especially because I love stickers and it’s so fun to go in and personalize it. That shows the person receiving it a bit of my personality,” Kim said.
In honor of Letter Writing Week, students discuss importance of penpals on friendships
Freshman Luke Choi learns how to write in Korean at a Korean-American Student Association (KASA) meeting. KASA club sponsor Natalie Bellotti said KASA is an open space for Korean-American students, as well as anyone who is interested in the culture.
Students, Korean-American Student Association club sponsor discuss exploring Korean culture, Korean-American identities
Junior Chris Gabriel practices for his Hoosier FC boy’s team before an Indy indoor Off The Wall soccer game. “Practice can be really rough, but the effort I see in my team regardless of winning or losing is incredibly motivating,” said Gabriel.
Students, coach discuss misconceptions due to appearance, attitude on performance
Sophomore Arjun Yadav (left) and Spanish teacher Margaret Edwards (right) have a conversation about their plans over winter break in Spanish on Dec. 12. Yadav said, “Students could take more foreign language classes, utilize language learning apps, go to some of the clubs that CHS offers, or even watch shows from other countries that are linguistically different than here.”
Learning multiple languages help students explore different cultures
Anderson Kopp, swimmer and junior, swims in the meet against North Central. Coach Burchill said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late February.
Men’s swim and dive to compete in Warrior Invitational on Jan. 19
Sophomore Tiffany Gao skates competitively at several different competitions. Gao said, I do love competing because you get to express yourself through your music and choreography. (Submitted Photo: Tiffany Gao)
Athlete Spotlight: sophomore Tiffany Gao on competitive ice skating
Ice skating is superior due to its inclusive, serene nature [opinion]
Hockey is a sport like no other, thrilling, action-packed, astonishing [opinion]
Daniela Ramirez wrestles her opponent at Ben Davis Invitational. Ramirez said wrestling brings out the best in her.
Women’s wrestling team to compete at Lebanon Invitational on Dec. 9
The Mean Girl trope embodies the evolution of female anger [opinion]
The Mean Girl trope embodies the evolution of female anger [opinion]
Crocodile tears: The rise of the influencer apology [opinion]
Crocodile tears: The rise of the influencer apology [opinion]
Q&A with students over reverse new year resolutions
Q&A with students over reverse new year resolutions
Students, teacher consider Rotten Tomatoes as a reference, not an absolute source
Students, teacher consider Rotten Tomatoes as a reference, not an absolute source
HiLite staffers Ella Guo and Safiya Ilmudeen take a food tour of Carmel Christkindlmarkt
HiLite staffers Ella Guo and Safiya Ilmudeen take a food tour of Carmel Christkindlmarkt
Sophomores Hannah Sevening and Luke Boyce rehearse their act on Jan. 17. Boyce and Sevening were in the duo musical category. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana Thespians State Conference on Jan. 19-20. “We had a lot of fun rehearsing together,” Boyce said.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
Students, counselors discuss motives for, benefits of early graduation for upperclassmen
Students, counselors discuss motives for, benefits of early graduation for upperclassmen
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomores Hannah Sevening and Luke Boyce rehearse their act on Jan. 17. Boyce and Sevening were in the duo musical category. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana Thespians State Conference on Jan. 19-20. “We had a lot of fun rehearsing together,” Boyce said.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Students try to name each other’s favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “A Light in the Dark”
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
Review: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” might not be the adaptation book fans were hoping for [MUSE]
Review: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” might not be the adaptation book fans were hoping for [MUSE]
Review: “Iron Flame” fell flat [MUSE]
Review: “Iron Flame” fell flat [MUSE]
Review: “A Little Life” by Hanya Yanagihara is the epitome of a heartwrenching masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “A Little Life” by Hanya Yanagihara is the epitome of a heartwrenching masterpiece [MUSE]
Video Review: Carmel Christkindlmarkt offers solid sweet treats [MUSE]
Video Review: Carmel Christkindlmarkt offers solid sweet treats [MUSE]
Review: Greys Anatomy is a true legacy [MUSE]
Review: “Grey’s Anatomy” is a true legacy [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Mini Crossword: January 22
Mini Crossword: January 22
Wordle: January 21
Wordle: January 21
Crossword: January 19
Crossword: January 19
Word Search: January 18
Word Search: January 18
Wordle: January 12
Wordle: January 12
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

2
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

3
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students

Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students

4
The Palladium adds a new Palladiscope experience, The Towering Nutcracker, which is displayed from Nov. 15, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024. This experience was showcased as a magical backdrop to the Christkindlmarkt and the Ice at Carter Green.

Palladiscope Show: Towering Nutcrackers

5
Wordle: January 12

Wordle: January 12

More in BLOGS
Review: “Iron Flame” fell flat [MUSE]
Review: “Iron Flame” fell flat [MUSE]
Review: “A Little Life” by Hanya Yanagihara is the epitome of a heartwrenching masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “A Little Life” by Hanya Yanagihara is the epitome of a heartwrenching masterpiece [MUSE]
More in MUSE
Video Review: Carmel Christkindlmarkt offers solid sweet treats [MUSE]
Video Review: Carmel Christkindlmarkt offers solid sweet treats [MUSE]
Review: Greys Anatomy is a true legacy [MUSE]
Review: "Grey's Anatomy" is a true legacy [MUSE]

Review: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” might not be the adaptation book fans were hoping for [MUSE]

Caitlin Follman
January 22, 2024
Review: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” might not be the adaptation book fans were hoping for [MUSE]

With the new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series premiering on Disney+ on Dec. 19, I took it upon myself to reread one of my favorite childhood books and see if the new on-screen adaptation and first three episodes lived up to my expectations. The TV series, premiering an episode per week, starts its first episode showing Jackson, the main protagonist, struggling to fit in at numerous schools, much like the books. The first thing you notice about Jackson himself is that he isn’t exactly portrayed the way he’s described in the books. For instance, in the books, he’s described as having black hair and green eyes whereas in the show he has blond hair and blue eyes. I may have had some issues with this at first, but once you keep watching you can see that actor Walker Scobell even with his blond hair and blue eyes was born to play the role of Jackson. The same can be said for the rest of his costars and the cast of Jackson, many of them straying from their book descriptions but seemingly fitting their characters with their own personalities.

The main issue I have with this show is not the contrast between the character’s appearances but rather the acting itself. While many readers of the books were upset by the earlier versions of the Percy Jackson movies because of their differences from the books (mainly the age differences between the book characters and the actors themselves), I would argue that the actors in the earlier movies gave a better performance than the show has so far acting wise.  I think to some extent that it is mainly because the actors in the new series on Disney+ are truly just younger than the movie actors. Rick Riordan himself pushed for the actors to be around if not the same age as his characters in the books, but so far the acting and delivery of the lines are amateur at best. A part of me wants to brush it off because they are so young and I truly love the Percy Jackson franchise but many of the new cast recognize how important this franchise is to readers worldwide. So for important dialogue in the show to come out as mumbled or rushed, just doesn’t feel right considering how many fans have been waiting for a true book-to-screen adaptation. 

Additionally, the pacing of the show felt rushed and simplified what felt like major plotlines. For instance, Sally Jackson, Percy’s mother, married a terrible man Percy described as “Smelly Gabe,” to hoard away any monsters trying to attack him; however, this was completely overlooked in the new series so far. Even a major first moment at Camp Half-Blood (the place where Jackson travels and shares his demigod home with) where he attempts sword fighting for the first time, and showcases his strength when he is by water alluding to the fact that he is the sea Gods, Posidean’s son, is completely wiped from the new series. 

Even with my doubts, I can’t deny that the show did a brilliant job of bringing this imaginative Greek mystical world to life. My hope in the future is that with experience, some of these younger actors will develop and hone their acting skills so that they can continue to give us the book-to-screen adaptation we have been waiting for. While I can’t say yet whether the series will be better than the earlier released movies, or even the books, I think it has kicked off to a great start and I will be tuning in every week.

On this blog, members of the Carmel High School chapter of the Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society for High School Journalists (and the occasional guest writer) produce curations of all facets of popular culture, from TV shows to music to novels to technology. We hope our readers always leave with something new to muse over. Click here to read more from MUSE.  

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *