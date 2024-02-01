Students share their favorite Indiana basketball teams

Athlete Spotlight: Senior Max Winders makes varsity his first year in basketball How did you get into basketball? I started from a really early age, and then I got cut freshman year. Then I pretty much asked (Head Coach Ryan) Osbourne if I could try out again and he said, ‘Yeah,’ and…

Sports fans discuss highs, lows when rooting for teams For Mysk Abedali, Purdue sports fan and sophomore, watching Purdue football and basketball games is one of her and her family’s favorite pastimes. “My older brother went to Purdue when he was in college and he’s 29 now, so it…