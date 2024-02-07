Review: “To Your Eternity” perfectly encapsulated the struggles, the memories, the people we meet in life [MUSE]

“It” is a white orb of otherworldly power. Cast onto earth, “It” imitates the form of a rock and stays buried under snow for thousands of years, until an injured lone wolf stumbles near it and dies. Finally, “It” gains consciousness and begins to traverse the empty tundra as the wolf until It meets a white-haired Eskimo boy. He lives alone with the nameless boy for years, since the adults in the village had left long ago to find the paradise that was said to exist beyond this endless tundra, but never returned. In one last effort, the two try to find the promised paradise together, but the boy dies of ice-punctured leg wounds.

“It” takes on the form of the boy, and sets off into an ending journey to find new experiences, places and people. Each time after dying, “It” gets back up again, each time quicker and more aware, finally reaching a great forest. Welcome to the show about the guy who can’t die and prepares to cry over the death of his mortal friends.

From the same author of “A Silent Voice,” “To Your Eternity,” has a plot that is incredibly unique even though it uses a simple concept. Live and evolve from the people around you. This is what all of us do each day, we absorb a little bit from the people we encounter, we feel them and grow from our mutual experience.

While “He” was an emotionless stone and didn’t know how to speak or eat, through each encounter, he learned about the world, the good and the bad, with a sense of being developed as a result of being a human. With his power, “He” could replicate any objects that had stimulated him, such as arrows that had struck his back, or the first fruit he tasted upon wandering into the forest.

However, loss is something encountered heavily and common in this series which made it such a tearjerker. But the series has a beautiful way of teaching us to grow from that loss. It shows how even ordinary people can help an immortal being to become more powerful, to continue growing and to conquer weaknesses. I can definitely say there are moments where you expect the scene to be sad, yet still cry so much even though you’ve only known this character for a few episodes.

Later given the name Immo–because of his immortal trait–he is attacked by a strange tentacle that emerges from the woods and quickly defeats. And finally, “the Beholder” appears before Immo for the first time. Although “the Beholder” had created Immo, he can’t interfere with the world directly but becomes Immo’s guide to help preserve the world in his battle against the Nokkers.

These Nokkers believe that getting rid of the human’s physical form would save them, following the death brings true freedom ideal, which contradicts Immo’s learned ideals, setting the overarching plot of the story. Honestly, his whole conflict with Nokkers is the weakest part, mostly used for drama, since I prefer the daily life struggles, understanding of human beings and self-improvement to the action itself. But in the later seasons, it’s revealed why Nokkers were such a big deal.

I believe it is worth the tears and time. That being said, I think “To Your Eternity” can strike its character cast with such fascinating and colorful personalities. Every character plays an important part in Immo’s development, whether it’s to shape him into more human or make him into an understanding character to us.

The stellar soundtrack also cannot be ignored, synchronizing with its overall supernatural drama. From emotional melancholy to cherry orchestra, it’s impressive how sound choices can further enhance the story, like how Immo’s voice also evolves from its toddler-like stuttering to a more mature human voice tone throughout the show.

It’s one of the rare stories that will make you think about your life and how each person you know is unique. If “To Your Eternity” was as simple as a story where a guy goes around and people die, no one would still be following it, but it’s more than that. Spending time with these flawed yet loveable characters, empathizing with their struggles and enjoying their company despite knowing that we will eventually separate from them is what makes the series special because it’s what makes life so special.

On this blog, members of the Carmel High School chapter of the Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society for High School Journalists (and the occasional guest writer) produce curations of all facets of popular culture, from TV shows to music to novels to technology. We hope our readers always leave with something new to muse over. Click here to read more from MUSE.