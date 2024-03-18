Green Action Club plans for clothing drive to take place in March

The Green Action Club (GAC) has been working on organizing a clothing drive, currently set to begin on March 20. According to Alia Karim, GAC vice president and senior, the club has been working in conjunction with several other charity-centric clubs.

“We’ve been focusing (on) our clothing drive we have planned for the month of March and March 20, which we hope will be our clothing drive (start) day,” Karim said. “We’ve really (been working on) on getting the (clothing) boxes out there, and working with Key Club, and getting the fashion department to get this really on the roll. It’s a big project that we’ve been thinking about for a while.”

GAC sponsor Carey Anderson said the clothing drive has been a common topic of conversation in the club’s recent meetings, along with talking about working with Confront the Climate Crisis.

Anderson said, “From what I can gather from the meetings, (the GAC is) thinking about doing a clothing drive in March, and they also talk about some of the issues happening around the state house.”