Good+luck+and+bad+luck+are+real+phenomenons

With the start of Saint Patrick’s Day traditions, people have many ways of trying to become more lucky. With this holiday, many people who are Irish or of Irish origin are considered to be really lucky people, which is the origin of the saying “luck of the Irish.”

Luck is the phenomenon and belief that defines the experience of improbable events. This can be bad or good. I believe that this phenomenon is true and happens in everyday life, to everyone in the world.

People make their own luck based on what they do in their life, good or bad. However, I think lucky or unlucky moments come out of nowhere. For example, if something bad is about to occur, and then it doesn’t, that means you have or had good luck with you. The same thing is true for bad luck.

Many people also believe in superstitions, however, I don’t. I have had many encounters with black cats, broken mirrors and opening umbrellas inside, and nothing bad has happened to me because of that. Same thing with superstitions involving good luck like knocking on wood; I’ve never done that because I do not believe that it will change your chance with luck.

There are also many items that symbolize being lucky or unlucky for finding them or having them. Four-leaf clovers, ladybugs and dream catchers are said to be lucky. Broken mirrors, ravens and broken clocks are said to be unlucky items or unlucky incidents that occur.

