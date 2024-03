In light of National Languages Week, students, language instructor discuss effects of learning one’s mother tongue Throughout his childhood, sophomore Rafan Tajwer said his earliest memories were in his mother tongue of Urdu. “So by technical standards, my first language is English, though my earliest memories are actually mostly in Urdu. However, when I grew older,…

Students, Korean-American Student Association club sponsor discuss exploring Korean culture, Korean-American identities According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Korean-American population was 2 million in 2023, making up less than 1% of the total U.S. population, however this population is steadily increasing every day with the influx of Korean immigrants. Additionally, according…